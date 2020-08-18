Dancing With The Stars Announces Pro Dancers for New Season

Supermodel and Businesswoman Tyra Banks to Host 2020 Season

“Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into the ballroom for its premiere on MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. The unprecedented season welcomes new host Tyra Banks, a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series. Celebrity dancers and additional production details will be announced at a later date.

This season features the return of many beloved pro dancers including Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, as well as the addition of professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach getting celebrity partners for the first time. Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

This season’s professional dancers include (in alphabetical order) the following:

• Brandon Armstrong

• Alan Bersten

• Sharna Burgess

• Cheryl Burke

• Val Chmerkovskiy

• Sasha Farber

• Jenna Johnson

• Daniella Karagach

• Keo Motsepe

• Peta Murgatroyd

• Pasha Pashkov

• Gleb Savchenko

• Emma Slater

• Britt Stewart

“Dancing with the Stars” averaged 9.1 million Total Viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. The series is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

