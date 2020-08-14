Celebrity Spotlight: Rory D’Lasnow

Rory D’Lasnow opens up to TVGrapevine about what is going on in his world/

-Tell me about “An American Lie”

I wrote “An American Lie” as a protest song in response to the ongoing fight for racial justice in America. I had been feeling both outraged by the inequity I saw in society and inspired by the efforts I saw to change it, so I wanted to make my voice heard in the best way I knew how. While the song is not intended to be a complete rejection of America and all it stands for, it’s meant to call into question the notion that America is infallible and advocate for the necessary changes we need to make as a society. When not everybody has the same rights and opportunities – there isn’t a person who shouldn’t be outraged.

-Tell me a bit about how your career began.

I had a bit of an unorthodox beginning as I picked up my father’s right-handed guitar upside down and backwards when I was in kindergarten. Soon after – I started playing, singing, and writing songs – performing in talent shows and competitions throughout my youth. In spite of compiling over 100 songs over the years though, I let the daunting prospect of trying to make it in music allow other things in my life to take precedence and my output was essentially limited to a couple of five song EPs and a handful of shows for many years. Around 2017-2018, I realized I wasn’t being true to myself by putting off music – the thing I love most in the world and I put the pedal to the metal, playing over 100 shows within about a year.

-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

In a general sense, I think my proudest accomplishment is just beating self-doubt and second-guessing. As I mentioned, I took a very circuitous route to where I am and hopefully I haven’t reached the end of my road yet because there’s a lot more I want to do. But spending years putting off the thing I love most because it seemed too difficult or confusing has helped mold my perspective and hopefully can bring me to a place where I can encourage and support others in rejecting their own hesitancy and seizing what they want in life. In an (only slightly) more specific sense – I’m really proud of being able to make music for a lot of people in a lot of places. I never dreamed I’d be able to open for an American Idol winner (Lee DeWyze) or get to play my songs at DIVE in Washington DC, one of the coolest bars around – many, many miles from home.

-Who influences you as a writer/artist?

I was raised on a wide variety of music, but growing up I was probably most enamored with The Beatles, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, and Queen. As I grew up – I got really into more contemporary bands like Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Say Anything, and The Used. As of late, I’ve been listening to a lot of Regina Spektor and Phoebe Bridgers, but probably the artist that most inspires me these days is Hozier. It seems like every other time I listen to one of his songs I’m moved to the point of tears. The lyrics, the general sentiment, and his delivery just exude an indescribable coolness that drives me to do better. Some of the most colorful, concise, and nuanced lines ever written came out of his mind and for that I am in consistently in awe.

-Who are some people/companies you want to collaborate with?

The list always begins with Paul McCartney for me. My admiration for Paul and his entire career of work knows no bounds. Other than Sir Paul – Hayley Williams is an incredible, genre-defying performer with a real knack for bringing vulnerability and rawness into songs that really pack a punch. Dave Grohl is another one – just because he’s an absolute badass with some of the greatest rock songs ever made. And he seems like a great guy.

-What’s next for you? anything new and exciting in the works?

I have several singles that I’m currently working on in the studio to be released likely later this year. I’ve been really fortunate to collaborate with some great friends and musicians and I’m excited to continue to share some of the songs I’ve been writing with people. Also, my next original music show that’s been announced is the AC Beer and Music Fest down in Atlantic City in April 2021. The original lineup for the session I’m playing on included New Found Glory and The Early November, but I’m not sure how the pandemic will impact that scheduling. I’m hoping that there will be a show in the future before that (there’s actually another really big one I haven’t yet announced), but with everything going on with the pandemic of course nothing is set in stone.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

One thing that some people may not know about me is that I played the king of the royal court in a madrigal play in high school. My incredible music teacher and one of my biggest heroes, Sandy Meltzer, made it all happen and it’s one of my favorite memories from high school and one that I won’t soon forget.

-What are you watching on TV these days?

Oh man. If I’m being completely honest (and probably completely boring) – I’m more likely to be caught watching The Office reruns than anything else on any given night. There’s so much great stuff out there – “The Politician” with the amazing Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss at the forefront – “Parenthood” absolutely wrecked me – just a masterfully written series, but The Office is my go to. I’ve probably seen it all the way through like three or four times and I don’t see that being the end of it. Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, and Pam Beesly – the list goes on and on. Does it get any better than that?

-Where can people learn more about you?

The best place to learn more about me is probably on my Instagram. My username is just @rorydlasnow. It’s there that people can get the best sense of what I’m about and what I’m up to. The most rewarding aspect of playing music to me is getting to engage with people and so I really enjoy using Instagram as a way to connect.

-Anything else you want to tell America?

I just want to say thank you to anybody reading this and thank you for taking the time to listen to the song. I hope that we can continue together to create positive change in this country and that my voice can contribute, in whatever way possible, to the movement toward an America that truly stands by the values of liberty and justice for all.

