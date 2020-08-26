Celebrity Spotlight: Lance Alexander

Actor Lance Alexander talks to TVGrapevine about his up and coming career.

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

I’m a 15-year-old originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. I enjoy playing volleyball, biking, chess, and kick boxing! At the age of 11 I began taking acting classes in my hometown. After a few months of classes, I came out to LA to test the waters and I have been here ever since! I am best known for playing the role of Elvis on the award-winning Netflix comedy series Family Reunion. I have also appeared on Disney’s Raven’s Home and Teachers on TV Land.

How would you describe your latest project?

My latest project was “Game On”. Game On is a Comedy Crossover Netflix series where worlds collide in a (four-episode) special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different Netflix comedy shows including Mr. Iglesias, The Big Show, Family Reunion and The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia. It’s all fun and games when they share the screen for some friendly competition.

What attracted you to the role?

Something that definitely attracted me to the role of Elvis was how much I relate to teh character. When I audition for a project, the first thing I do is research the project and specifically find out as much as I can about my character. I always try to identify with the character and capitalize on any similarities. When I read the script for Elvis, I immediately noticed how much we had in common, so I knew it was the perfect role for me !

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Elvis is a fun-loving guy just like me! We are both entrepreneurs, Elvis owns a lawn service and I once owned a fidget spinner business and a one-man concession stand. We both love the Lord and family is extremely important to us .

What was it like working with such a great cast?

It is always so amazing when you get to work with people who make you smile! I pride myself on making others feel good and laugh but it’s so nice when others do that for me. The cast and I have so much fun, one of my favorite things to do when we are together is create TikTok videos! Mrs. Loretta Devine has to be one of my favorite people of all times, she is so genuine. Having the opportunity to learn from such an amazing artist is invaluable. From the moment I arrived on the Family Reunion set, she has always welcomed me with open arms, and she has truly become a grandma for me! I can always count on her to remind me to drink more water and reduce my sugar intake from craft services. In this business I know when someone takes an interest in you when the cameras are not rolling it’s a blessing.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

One of the main challenges I face in playing the role of Elvis is doing my country accent which is required for the role. Obviously, I don’t talk like that on a daily basis and any little throat pain or fatigue can affect my vocal cords. Depending on the shooting schedule and rehearsals, I can find myself struggling with my voice especially if I have any sinus or cold symptoms. I have learned over time that drinking green tea with honey for my throat is a very big help!

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

One of my favorite memories on set would definitely have to be when I got to drive a tractor with my logo “Elvis Maybury Landscaping”!

What else are you working on?

I currently have a national commercial airing right now for Kinder Bueno chocolate! I am thankful it was one of my last projects before COVID shut things down. I have also developed a love for creating TikTok videos as a way of entertaining and delivering laughs during the pandemic.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

When I have any free time, I will always choose gaming. Playing video games are usually what I spend the majority of my free time doing !

What are you watching on TV these days?

Everything on Cartoon Network ! I am and will forever be a huge Teen Titans Go fan, it’s one of my all-time favorite shows!

Anything else you want to share?

This has been a very exciting journey but it can be lonely and challenging so I really appreciate all the love and encouragement I have received from my supporters, thank you so much.

Please follow me on Tiktok and Instagram @thelancealexander

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelancealexander/

Tiktok : https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJkhNEPE/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

