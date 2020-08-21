Breaking: Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced in College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli is heading to prison. The fashion designer will spend five months in a federal prison and will have to serve 250 hours of community service and pay $250,000 in fines due to his role in the college admissions scandal. His wife, Full House star Lori Loughlin will be sentenced later on today.

Loughlin and Giannulli were both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud in 2019 when the scandal broke. They intially pleaded not guilty, but decided to take a plea deal.

Earlier this year, Loughlin pleaded to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli, for his part, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Story developing.

