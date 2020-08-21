Breaking: Lori Loughlin Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison

From Full House to the big house! Actress Lori Loughlin will be heading to prison for two months due to her role in the college admissions scandal, TVGrapevine has learned. She will also have two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and will have to pay $150,000 in fines.

As we reported earlier, her husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison earlier today. He will also have to pay $250,000 in fines and serve 250 hours of community service, along with two years of supervised release.

Story developing….

