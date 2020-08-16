Bombardier Blood To Be Released August 18

Need a new, inspiring movie to watch? Check out Bombardier Blood, set to premiere this Tuesday, August 18! More information below!



BOMBARDIER BLOOD (2020) – OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER from Believe Limited on Vimeo.

chronicles the remarkable journey of hemophiliac mountaineer Chris Bombardier as he embarks on a historic mission to complete the Seven Summits, and inspire an international community to help those with hemophilia around the globe.

He’s completed five of the climbs already, and is preparing for his journey to Nepal to reach the summit of the world’s tallest peak: Everest. Under the supervision of his doctors and with the support of his wife and uncle, Chris is prepared for the mountain. What he’s not prepared for are the Nepalese children with destroyed joints and the stricken mothers who have lost their sons due to the lack of medications for hemophilia.

Bombardier Blood is an intimate and unflinching portrait of one man’s perseverance and determination. With a cinematic eye, director Patrick James Lynch captures a deeply personal story that illuminates the universality of triumphing over our challenges and finding purpose in our lives.