Bella Twins Reveal Baby Names

Celebrity Babies
Sammi Turano

Matteo and Buddy are now a part of the Bella dynasty. Nikki and Brie Bella gave birth to their sons within 22 hours of each other on July 31 and August 1st, repsectively. The two divas shared details with People Magazine earlier today.

“I’ve been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I’ve wanted my whole life,” says Nikki.  who welcomed her first child, son Matteo Artemovich, with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “The fact that he’s here — I’m just so in love and happy.”

“That’s what happens when you’re on an infant schedule,” adds Brie, who gave birth to second child, son Buddy Dessert. She and her husband Daniel Bryan are also parents to 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

“But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you’re so tired, that bliss just takes over,” she concluded.

Baby Matteo can look forward to seeing his daddy perform on Dancing With the Stars starting September 14. Artem was a late, but most welcome addition to the cast of pros this season.

Congratulations to both couples.

