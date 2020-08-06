Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen Break Up

Another Bachelor Nation couple bites the dust. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, who met on the show in 2018, have called it quits, TVGrapevine has learned. E! News was the first to break the story.

Rumors of a breakup began earlier this summer due to some controversial social media posts Garrett posted in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time, Becca tried to defend him on her podcast with fellow Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, but soon changed her tune, saying that she is not sure where they stand at this point.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don’t know,” she shared during an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

The couple have yet to comment publicly.

Story developing….

