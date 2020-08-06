Amazon Studios, Lizzo to Collaborate

Amazon Studios today announced it has signed a new first look deal with Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo. Lizzo will work with Amazon Studios to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo has become a household name with over 4 billion global streams and a platinum-selling debut album to date. With the help of anthemic smash hits like the 5-times Platinum “Truth Hurts,” the 3-times Platinum “Good As Hell,” and the Platinum “Juice,” Lizzo’s Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album CUZ I LOVE YOU, released on April 19th 2019, debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spent 24 consecutive weeks in the chart’s Top 10. “Truth Hurts” also became the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist in history, after spending seven weeks atop the charts. Since the release of the meteoric CUZ I LOVE YOU, Lizzo has been named both Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year, and has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Billboard’s Grammy Preview Issue, British Vogue, Elle’s Women In Music Issue, and many others. Additionally, Lizzo kicked off 2020 with a showstopping opening performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and took home three big wins, in addition to being the most-nominated artist of the year. 2020 has also seen her win the awards for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2020 B.E.T Awards and both “Entertainer of the Year” and “Outstanding Video” at the 2020 NAACP Awards. Her list of high-profile TV performances also include the 2019 American Music Awards, VMAs, B.E.T. Awards and Saturday Night Live, in addition to in depth profiles on CBS This Morning’s Grammy primetime special and CBS Sunday Morning.

