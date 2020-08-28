Breaking News

All Together Now on Netflix Now

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out All Together Now, which just dropped on Netflix today. More details below!

Amber Appleton (Auli’i Cravalho) remains an optimist even when her personal life is far less stable than it appears on the surface. A musically gifted high school student with aspirations to attend Carnegie Mellon, Amber balances her beloved high school drama club helmed by Mr. Franks (Fred Armisen) with working long hours at a donut shop to help support herself and her down-on-her-luck single mom (Justina Machado). She also spends time at the local retirement community, giving care and attention to her favorite pessimistic resident (Carol Burnett). When new obstacles present themselves that threaten her dreams, Amber must learn to lean on the strength of her chosen family to move forward. Directed by Brett Haley (All The Bright Places, Hearts Beat Loud) and based on Matthew Quick’s novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star,” ALL TOGETHER NOW is a story of finding hope in the darkest of times. The film co-stars Rhenzy Feliz, Judy Reyes, Taylor Richardson, C.S. Lee, Anthony Jacques Jr., and Gerald Isaac Waters.

