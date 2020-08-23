Alaskan Bush People Returns Tonight

This season the Wolfpack faces the biggest challenge of their lives, in subzero temperatures, to complete the family’s dream cabin on the mountain before Spring. It’s a race against time as the Browns attempt to build the centerpiece to their growing ranch during the worst winter conditions since leaving Alaska. As the family struggles to protect themselves, their animals, and critical infrastructure from the extreme freeze, a new member enters the family as brother Gabe welcomes his first child to the wilderness. The brand-new season of ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE premieres Sunday, August 23rd at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

While facing a brutal winter that threatens the family’s progress on the entire ranch, the Browns are more determined than ever to protect their dream. In an effort to keep their parents in the bush amidst Billy’s health concerns, the kids join forces to complete a two-story cabin that will be home for Billy, Ami, Noah, Rhain Alisha, Eli, Gabe, Raquell, and their new baby. But with the foundation started late, the siblings must build a mega bonfire in an attempt to unfreeze the frozen ground.

Gabe grows into his role as protector as he becomes a dad and learns to ride a horse to scout the property. Bear re-immerses himself in the wild as he struggles to cope with a devastating breakup. Noah gets inventive and builds the family’s first tractor snowplow and Bird takes her leather-crafting skills to a whole new level. Battling extreme weather and new life changes, the Browns put their family bond to the test as they race to complete the cabin.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by visiting Discovery.com/AlaskanBushPeople or by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using #AlaskanBushPeople and following the show on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE is produced for Discovery Channel by Park Slope Productions. For Park Slope, executive producers are Paul Reitano. Terrence Sacchi, and Jordan Schneider with OG Schoonover serving as co-executive producer. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is John Slaughter and coordinating producer is Paola Espinosa.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

