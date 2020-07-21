Unsolved Mysteries UPDATE: Alonzo Brooks’s Body Exhumed
It has been reported that the new Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix led to an update on one of their cases. The body of Alonzo Brooks, who was featured on episode 4 No Ride Home, was exhumed today, thanks to new tips and updated on the case. See more information below.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews dug up the grave of Alonzo Brooks from a Topeka graveyard Tuesday morning.
The FBI recently reopened his 16-year-old cold case and listed it as a hate crime. The family says tips have come in since a recent Netflix documentary aired a special about his case.
Brooks was 23 years old in 2004 when he went to a party in LaCygne, which is on the eastern edge of Kansas. He never came home and family members found his body in a creek weeks after he went missing.
Last month the FBI announced a $100,000 reward for answers about Brooks murder.
If you know anything, call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS.