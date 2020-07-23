Truth Seekers Sneak Peek

Here is a sneak peek at Truth Seekers, coming soon to Amazon Video.

Amazon Prime Video released the teaser trailer for the new comedy Truth Seekers during the series’ Comic-Con@Home panel today, featuring the creators and writers Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. The eight-episode series will premiere on Prime Video in fall 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To watch the Truth Seekers virtual panel, and to access additional Amazon Prime Video virtual panels and exclusive convention-themed content, please visit Amazon’s Virtual-Con .

Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling, and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

From the minds that gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Sick Note and Paul, Truth Seekers is co-written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

