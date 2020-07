A special ComicCon@Home panel featuring writer/director Josh Boone and the stars of “The New Mutants,” including: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga and moderated by Ira Madison III, will debut on July 23, 2020. In the meantime, check out this special look at the original horror thriller and share it with your readers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook