Sammi’s Favorite Things: My Intent

In today’s uncertain times, it is often hard to find peace and something positive to focus on in life. Many of us are struggling and confused, wondering what we can do to make things better.

Enter My Intent. This is an incredible business that not only helps people live their best lives, but allows them to do it from the comfort of their own homes. My Intent offers a variety of classes that focus on wellness and better living via Zoom FOR FREE. The classes include meditation, cooking and fitness, ensuring there is something for everyone in every walk of life.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the amazing people behind this endeavor, discussed that this is their way to help people find their purpose and intention. Not only do they have these classes, but they also have a jewelry line that reminds them of their message and hold it near and dear to their hearts.

The people at My Intent want to help rebuild strength from the inside out, while helping them be seen and heard. My Intent knows that people may be afraid to put themselves out there, but says that these classes will allow them to show up and learn without saying anything until they are ready. They hope that they know this is a safe space for them and that they will have the support and care that they need. People in the classes do not have to say anything or show themselves until they feel ready, making the experience that much better and more comfortable

My Intent also wants to offer an opportunity to give people resources for free and accessible for everyone. They believe focusing on inner and mental health is a right and realize that not everyone has access to services to help them in this area.

They also understand the unemployment rates are skyrocketing and want to allow people an opportunity to have classes they might not be able to afford otherwise.

My Intent is something that we all never knew we needed in life and something that can help everyone and anyone. It is the way of the future and something that I foresee being around for a long time.

Www.myintent.org

