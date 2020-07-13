Sammi’s Favorite Things: Aye B

Hot new rapper Ashley Brinton aka Aye B who is known for her hit performance on #1 TV show Below Deck, has taken the Rap world by storm in 2020 with her newly released single “Nobody” produced by Hotsauce. Aye B has instantly risen to the top working with Hotsauce on this track whose produced for such artists as Ariana Grande and the list goes on. Hot new rapper Yella Beezy from Texas has collaborated on this track rapping on the hook.

Aye B at just 19 years old, is such a young super talent, she and writes and co-writes her own tracks. “Nobody” was produced in a studio in Thousand Oaks, California. Aye B shot the music video in Texas directed by Jeff Adair featuring Yella Beezy. Aye B says, “ Filming a music video with Jeff Adair was such an amazing experience and Yella Beezy was just such a pleasure to work with we just turned up and we had the best time filming the video. it’s a really dope piece of art that I’m so excited to put out.”



When asked what the inspiration for this track were, Aye B exclaimed, “My inspiration for ‘Nobody’ came from watching all these guys who have girlfriends hitting on me. I’d never take them up on it because I’m better than that. I just tell them, “Don’t leave your girlfriends.”