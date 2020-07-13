Sammi’s Favorite Things: Aye B
When asked what the inspiration for this track were, Aye B exclaimed, “My inspiration for ‘Nobody’ came from watching all these guys who have girlfriends hitting on me. I’d never take them up on it because I’m better than that. I just tell them, “Don’t leave your girlfriends.”
Most recently Ashley Brinton aka Aye B was asked to be an opener for The Mod Sun National Spring Tour 2020. The tour was set to span from March 1st until April 11th, 2020, with a start day in Minneapolis and closing it off in Los Angeles, CA. Due to the Corona Virus, the tour was halted after Chicago tour date. Aye B performed her tracks such as; Kreamy Kash, Wednesday Thought, Good Mawnin, A Cardi B cover,￼ and Nobody.
ABOUT ASHLEY BRINTON: Ashley Brinton, who creates under the nickname-turned-moniker Aye B, is an 18-year-old singer multifaceted recording artist, melodic rapper/vocalist and entertainer. Hailing from Miami and now based in Los Angeles, Aye B has spent the better part of the last decade finding her voice, experimenting with her artistic direction and developing a rock-solid foundation that only unrelenting determination can yield. While previously having spent years dedicated to exploring modern pop soundscapes, a time period that helped strengthen her voice and garner key relationships with new collaborators, Aye B ultimately realized her self-expression became that much more amplified and electric when working in a hip-hop-leaning space. Unwilling to compromise her individuality, Aye B decided to shelve the music she had previously recorded as Ashley Brinton, allowing herself to reveal a more authentic version of herself to her rapidly evolving fanbase.
With no shortage of inspiration surrounding her, Aye B began experimenting with different vocal stylings and drawing from genres such as Latin trap, hip-hop and electronic to hone her distinctive sound. As exemplified through her 2018 singles, “Trouble,” which debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Dance Chart and “Say The Word,” such a progression away from pop was a natural one. With her 2019 track “Good Mawnin’,” Aye B makes an empowering reintroduction, indisputably thriving in the intersection of rhythmic vocal delivery and roaring trap instrumentals. In July 2019, she made an appearance on Bravo TV’s Below Deck Mediterranean, with the episode doubling as the behind-the-scenes making of the track’s accompanying music video. With gratitude and genuine enthusiasm, Aye B can currently be found polishing her latest music and perfecting her live show, all while pursuing her marketing and business degree as a student enrolled online at North Eastern.