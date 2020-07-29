Regis Philbin’s Cause of Death Revealed, Family Speaks Out

Regis Philbin’s cause of death has been revealed. According to Us Weekly, the beloved talk show host died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease. A spokesperson for Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington, Connecticut confirmed the news.

The Live with Regis and Kathie Lee (later Live with Regis and Kelly) host passed away Friday at the age of 88. His family, which includes his wife Joy and daughters JJ and Johanna released a statement to the media earlier today:

“He let everyone into his life. He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way. It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him — because they were.” The statement was initially released by People magazine.

RIP Regis.

