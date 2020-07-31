Rebuilding Paradise Released Today

Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise is being released today! Here is a look at what to expect!

REBUILDING PARADISE is a moving story of resilience in the face of tragedy, as a community ravaged by disaster comes together to recover what was lost. Since its Sundance Film Festival premiere it has also played in the virtual festivals for AFI Docs and Edinburgh Film Festival.

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise, California. By the time the fire, known as the Camp Fire, was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history.

As residents faced the damage to their lives, to their homes and to more than 150,000 acres in and around their 141-year-old town, they did something amazing: They worked together to heal. The community members went on to forge a bond stronger than what they had before the catastrophe, even as their hope and spirit were challenged by continued adversity: relocations, financial crises, government hurdles, water poisoning, grief and PTSD.

From the moment the crisis began, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard led a filmmaking team to the town and would go on to spend a year with Paradise residents, documenting their efforts to recover what was lost. The Camp Fire and its overwhelming aftermath became a de facto lesson in what we all must do: Protect our environment, help our neighbors, plan for future dangers and remember to preserve the traditions that unite us — just as these resilient citizens did when they began the important task of REBUILDING PARADISE.

“The requests from theater owners to play this film have been overwhelming. While we all wish REBUILDING PARADISE could debut in more physical theaters, this pivot to include more virtual cinemas and drive-ins will enable us to share the film with a wider audience and continue to highlight the essential work of first responders, and the resilience and determination of the Paradise community” added Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

