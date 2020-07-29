Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S10, E12: Rome and Rendezvous

It is season ten, episode twelve of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-You really need pictures, Rinna? REALLY?

-I need to stay in this hotel in Rome….a view of the Vatican, drinks at arrival, that room….you can fit five of my first apartments in there and have room left over.

-Why does Denise need to explain anything?

-I Iike these questions games. Kyle’s sex confession is all sorts of awkward.

-I think Garcelle she should invite her boyfriend to Thanksgiving. It will be sweet.

-I never knew one of the churches in Italy was hit by lightening when The Exorcist premiered.

-I am living vicariously through these women during this shopping spree. Although, I could never justify paying $30,000 for a coat. That is more than I currently make in a year.

-Teddi is right to steer clear, but she is still being civil.

-That food looks delicious. I now want pasta even though it is almost 10pm here.

-Why bring this up now at a perfectly nice dinner? Do it one on one.

-Why would Teddi and Kyle immediately believe Brandi? Dorit was right to ask if she could have been lying.

-It took them long enough to say that Brandi said she and Denise had sex. Everyone else looks shocked.

-Garcelle is right,it is Denise’s business. I get why she is dying to know though.

-Who is Chris Cullen?

-Erika is also right, she does not need to explain anything.

-Sutton knew too? She was very classy and very right to NOT bring it up.

-WOW, that was intense. Now Brandi may have hooked up with someone else in the group?

More next week, stay tuned.

