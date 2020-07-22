Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S10, E11: Sex, Lies and Denise Richards

It is season ten, episode eleven of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Camille is being shamed for…..doing exactly what they do to Denise?

-At least Denise is being civil to her. It is probably because she knows how to move on.

-Wilson and Carnie Phillips are performing. YAY!

-Garcelle’s man is HOT.

-The look on Aaron’s face when Brandi propositioned being a throuple was priceless.

-Michael breaking the glasses…..poor guy.

-Erika’s ShoeDazzle event is incredible.

-I want to go to Rome too. That trip seems so fun.

-Sutton and Garcelle are an awesome duo.

-Garcelle is NOT afraid to go there.

-Alexia helping Amelia find a place to live is sweet….but wow, my first apartment had none of this. I was grateful for my washer and dryer.

-Sutton has the nicest luggage.

-Okay, I would have put a wig on my dogs too. (Or my mom’s when I visit her)

-That pink light is….interesting to say the least.

-It is sweet that Kyle is hosting Teddi’s baby shower.

-Kim and Brandi are still besties. That is good, considering, like Kyle said, they hated each other.

-Kim is ‘100% perfect!’ YAY!

-Now they are dragging Brandi and Kim into this mess? Really? Why?

-Ohhh….Brandi has dirt on Denise…..and is spilling the tea.

-Does Denise really not like them or is Brandi just stirring the pot?

-Brandi….just spill it already!

-So Brandi finally revealed that she and Denise hooked up….more than once.

-Well, I guess Aaron knows about the hookups now?

-Did Brandi think Aaron was aware of this? Or that they had an open marriage?

-The ladies automatically believe Brandi over Denise? I am not saying Brandi is lying, but they should hear Denise’s side.

-I can see why Teddi and Kyle may not want to travel with Denise after Brandi said Denise hates them.

-WOW, that gossip traveled fast. I am not surprised though.

More next week, stay tuned.

