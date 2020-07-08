It is season ten, episode nine of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure after a brief hiatus.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Aaron should not defend his wife? He was sitting there while Denise was being attached and shamed. Good for him for defending her.

-Lisa, I am pretty sure they were being sarcastic about the strip club.

-Did you REALLY need to tattle after saying you were her friend? And then to LAUGH at her? WTF?

-DENISE NEVER SHAMED ANYONE! Jeez and crackers!

-They are making fun of her and making this situation much worse.

-I will never unsee this pole dancing scene.

-I want Dorit’s closet.

-KIM is back!!!

-Kim has my sarcastic humor in awkward situations.

-Sami is learning how to drive. I remember learning and forgetting the brake vs the gas petal too.

-I totally forgot Lisa also played Roxie on Broadway.

-I hope Kim is okay. I know that it must be scary for her to deal with the possibility of breast cancer after losing her mom.

– Kyle talking about loving and losing her mom is breaking my heart.

-I am glad Kim’s surgery went well.

-I want Garcelle’s house.

-Seeing Mary the nanny so happy that Garcelle has a date is adorable.

-Garcelle talking about her dad leaving and never knowing how he felt because she never saw the letter he sent is so sad.

– What is the big deal if Aaron came? Was he not invited?

– These people do not know how to let things go, do they?

-Denise and Aaron were being attacked, so they left. I would have left too.

-Shouldn’t spouses defend each other when the other is being attacked?

Looks like the Brandi drama begins next week, stay tuned.

