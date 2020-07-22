Perry Mason Is Renewed on HBO

– HBO has renewed the drama series PERRY MASON for a second season, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind PERRY MASON,” said Orsi. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

PERRY MASON debuted as HBO’s most-watched series premiere in nearly two years. The first episode has now been seen by 8-million viewers. IndieWire referred to PERRY MASON as “one of the most beautiful series ever made,” and the Washington Post agreed that the “superb” show is “one of the best new shows of the summer.” Vulture described it as, “absorbing… gorgeous, gritty,” while People praised it as “terrific.” Vanity Fair found the first season “engrossing,” NPR called it “delightful,” and Time noted that “Matthew Rhys leads a stellar cast.”

Season one credits: Executive producers (in alphabetical order), Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Timothy Van Patten (who also directs); co-executive producer, Aida Rodgers; producer, Matthew Rhys; created by Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald; based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

