New HBO Max News

Here is some programming news from HBO Max:

HBO Max’s new brand spot released today showcases the platform’s rapidly expanding line-up of premium Originals from HBO and Max, highlighting a steady cadence of culturally impactful programming for all audiences in the household. The full spot can be viewed HERE.

“We have the honor of working with some of the industry’s best creative storytellers and we are proud to provide them with a platform to share their authentic voices,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Consumers will be blown away by the depth and breadth of the unique and diverse stories on both HBO and HBO Max, like returning favorites His Dark Materials and Search Party, or brand new stories like An American Pickle and Lovecraft Country. Our slate truly has something for everyone and we are excited to give fans even more to enjoy.”

This newly released, eye-catching brand spot highlights HBO programming, including the upcoming premieres of Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, The Third Day, How To with John Wilson, Industry, We Are Who We Are, the fourth season of Room 104 and the second season of His Dark Materials; as well as current programming including Perry Mason, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark and I May Destroy You; and late night favorites Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher, all of which will continue to air new episodes in the second half of 2020.

LOS ANGELES – July 14, 2020 – HBO Max announced today a six-episode order for Untitled Michael Che Project (wt), an original sketch comedy series starring Michael Che (Saturday Night Live, Michael Che Matters). Each episode follows a theme or incident, (police brutality, unemployment, falling in love, etc.), and uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience this from a black vantage point. It’s less about being “right” and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial.

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics” said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer HBO Max and President TNT, TBS, and TruTV added “Che is an amazing talent and comic voice and,of course, another opportunity to collaborate with Broadway Video and my friend Lorne is an added benefit.”

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max” said Che. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

Untitled Michael Che Project is produced by Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, with Che, Lorne Michaels, and Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

