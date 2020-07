LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan paid tribute to the show’s OG host, Regis Philbin during today’s broadcast. The man dubbed as the hardest working man in show business passed away over the weekend.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, along with producer Michael Gelman, Kiefer Sutherland and Art Moore, shared their favorite memories of the legendary host on the show before playing a montage of his career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook