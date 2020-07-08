Javicia Leslie Cast As New Batwoman

CW has a new Batwoman. God Friended Me‘s Javicia Leslie will take on the role vacated by Ruby Rose earlier this year. EW broke the news earlier today, with several other outlets following suit.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement to the media. Her character Ryan Wilder takes over for Kate Kane, who was played by Rose.

WBTV released the following description of the new leading character:

Ryan Wilder is about to become Batwoman. She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.

Batwoman returns to CW in January 2021.

