Hollywood Disclosure Highlights: Caitlyn Jenner and Deepak Chopra

In the last episode of Hollywood Disclosure, host Serena DC chatted with Deepak Chopra and Caitlyn Jenner. Check out some of the highlights below.

CAITLYN:

Caitlyn immediately shows humility as she downplays her experiences with transitioning on such a public stage. “Everybody’s got stuff”, Caitlyn states with a smirk. Caitlyn then responds to Serena’s point by expressing how emotionally taxing it was to not be able to be herself for most her life. “Did I build up Bruce so big that I’m stuck with him for the rest of my life?”

DEEPAK:

“Most people’s relationships last about as long as this program”, jokes Deepak, before he goes in deep, sharing some of the most incredible and enlightening thoughts and opinions on love ever seen on TV.

“Those who you are attracted to, in a sense mirrors who you are”, states Deepak when delving into attraction, the 1st step in achieving true love.

Check out the entire episode for more juicy details!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

