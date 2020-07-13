Hanna Renewed For Third Season

Amazon Studios today announced it has ordered a third season of its thrilling action series HANNA. The much-anticipated second season debuted July 3rd on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories, and has been a hit with customers around the world.

HANNA is written and executive produced by David Farr (The Night Manager), who also directed two episodes of the second season, which The New York Times praised for its “strong performances,” and TVGuide.com called the “perfect weekend binge.” HANNA is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give HANNA a third season,” said David Farr. “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with HANNA.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added “Thanks to David Farr, Tom Coan and the wonderful cast and crew of HANNA for delivering two smashing seasons, and to Amazon for being the best partner anyone could hope for. Strap in for Season three!”

HANNA follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is. Following her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna (Creed-Miles) now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training to emerge out of the Utrax program. In Season Two, she risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the clutches of the Utrax program at their new facility, The Meadows, run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh). Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization she once trusted. Yet as Hanna delves deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, including Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax’s assassin program and ultimately, where she truly belongs.

Season Three of HANNA will be written by David Farr, who also serves as Executive Producer. Tom Coan will serve as Executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will also serve as Executive Producers, alongside Scott Nemes.

Prime members can stream Seasons One and Two of HANNA exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at www.amazon.com/hanna . Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The series is a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

