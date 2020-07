Sad news for the music world today. Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac fame has passed away. He was 73 years old.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announces his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days,” a s statement said, according to Deadline.

TVGrapevine sends their condolences to his family at this time.

