DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Promotes Diamond Art Club

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke has been aging on Instagram about her love for diamond art. In fact, she loves it so much that she partnered with Diamond Art Club and is launching a new collection today! check out more details below:

Los Angeles, CA – July 29, 2020 – Diamond Art Club , the leader in diamond art kits, is partnering with long-time fan, Cheryl Burke for an exclusive collection that launches today. Cheryl personally picked each of the 4 art pieces featured in the Diamond Art Club collaboration with each piece representing a specific emotion: Romance, Passion, Hurt and Power.

This collaboration with Diamond Art Club came organically and stemmed from Cheryl’s love of the hobby and a way to cope with wedding planning anxiety. The Dancing with the Stars Pro shares that it has “saved my life during quarantine” and helped shift her mind to a more calming place. Cheryl first discovered her love for diamond art paintings while on set with her husband, actor Matthew Lawrence, last year. Cheryl has since created her own diamond painting Instagram Live series, All That Glitters, and continues to share updates on her beautiful paintings with her followers on social media, including a recent personalized diamond painting of her wedding portrait. Cheryl will be giving fans a first look of the art pieces in this collection on her IG Live series and YouTube channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

