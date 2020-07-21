Don’t Look Deeper Coming To Quibi

Need something new to watch on Quibi? Check out this new show Don’t Look Deeper!

Set in Merced, California, “fifteen minutes into the future,” DON’T LOOK DEEPER centers on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is… she’s not human… not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.

Starring: Helena Howard, Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer

Additional Cast: Ema Horvath, Jan Luis Castellanos, Belissa Escobedo, Kaiwi Lyman, Harvey Zielinski, Harvey Guillen, Brandon Win, Kayleigh Gilbert and Dana Gourrier

Director / Executive Producer: Catherine Hardwicke

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer:Jeffrey Lieber

Writer / Executive Producer: Charlie McDonnell

Executive Producers: Kathleen Grace and Laura Schwartz for New Form, Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock for 30 Ninjas

# of Episodes: 14

