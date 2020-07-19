DIE HART Premieres Tomorrow On Quibi
DIE HART, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who’s tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there’s a catch: Kevin must first train at the world’s greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.
Starring:
Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”)
Supporting Cast:
Jean Reno, Josh Hartnett
Created by:
Tripper Clancy (“Stuber”) and Derek Kolstad
Director:
Eric Appel (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)
Teleplay by:
Tripper Clancy
Story by:
Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad
Executive Producer:
Kevin Hart
Producers:
Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley
# of Episodes:
10
Launch Date:
July 20, 2020, with new chapters every weekday until July 29
Season Finale:
July 29, 2020
Genre:
Action Comedy