Celebrity Spotlight: THe Cowboy Way

Tell me a bit about yourself and your career.

​Cody– Before the show, I raised cattle and competed in rodeos. After I met and married ​my wife, I wanted to build a company, so I set rodeo aside. I put the same work ethic ​into building my company that I did when I competed. Now with the show, my growing ​company and my family, I live a very blessed life.

​Bubba– I have always been into construction and the outdoors, and I now work as a full-​time carpenter, while also working with cattle in the afternoon. Being on The Cowboy ​Way has really brought awareness to my company and allowed my family to do what we ​love for a living. Family is my main priority, and I make sure to put them first.

​Booger– My family has always worked in ranching, so it has always been a part of my ​life. I started training horses around the time I was 12 years old, and now I get to travel ​the country with my horsemanship clinic and teach others how to train their horses. The ​show has been such a blessing. It has allowed my business to grow, and I’ve been ​fortunate to meet more people and connect them to horses.

How would you describe The Cowboy Way?

​Cody- I’d say it’s the best show on television!

​Bubba– It’s a show about modern-day cowboys that work hard and keep up the Cowboy ​Code as best as we can. It gives insight into the agricultural lifestyle and is a clean, ​wholesome show the whole family can enjoy.

What attracted you to the show?

​Bubba- It was something we could all experience and enjoy together, and it really ​aligned with our personalities. It was a win-win situation!

​​Cody– In a word: INSP. They play shows that can be enjoyed by families, and that is ​important to me, so, to be on a show on that network is exciting!

​Booger– I love that we get to portray what we do every day for a living. Most people ​think they know what the life of a cowboy is like, and now we get to give them an inside ​look.

What is it like working with such a great cast?

​Cody/Bubba/Booger- We may bump heads occasionally, but at the end of the day we ​always make it work. We are always so encouraged when viewers reach out to us telling ​us how the show has helped them through a difficult time. It makes it all worth it.

What are some challenges of filming the show?

​Booger– There are so many moving parts, and it’s challenging to get the animals, ​cowboys and production team all on the same page. It can be very exhausting; it’s ​certainly not for the weak of heart.

​Bubba– We don’t get to stop working after we wrap. When the crew finishes filming, ​they get to go home, but we still have to put all the animals up and finish up the jobs we ​weren’t able to get to during filming. Then we have to wake up and do it all over again.

What are some of your favorite memories from set?

​Cody– It’s a behind-the-scenes moment, but one of my favorite memories was when one ​crew member was almost run over by a cow. The cow never hit him, but he threw his ​equipment in the air and screamed, and we couldn’t stop laughing! I also love when we ​get to travel for the show. We always find a really good steakhouse and relax together ​after filming. It’s one of the best parts of filming.

What else are you working on?

​Cody– My wife and I currently have a fencing company and are focusing on that ​endeavor. We are also preparing to move into our new house that we started building ​last September.

​Bubba– I’m currently working on a construction project in North Alabama, and my wife ​and I recently purchased land for her expanding clothing boutique.

​Booger– I’ve been busy preparing for the next chapter and expansion of my ​horsemanship clinics.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

​Cody- I can speak Greek.

​Bubba– I hate tuna and sardines.

​Booger– A few years back there was a Big Foot sighting in Alabama, but it was really ​just me and my friends joking around.

What are you watching on TV these days?

​Booger– The Cowboy Way!

​Cody– Gunsmoke and Paw Patrol with my son.

​Bubba– How It’s Made and any show about science or animals.

Anything else you want to share?

​Cody– Ten years ago I never would’ve imagined being part of a TV show for 7 seasons! ​We’ve filmed 7 seasons in 3-4 years, and the show continues to grow every year. It is an ​honor to be a part of the show.

​We continue to get messages from kids all over that want to get started in agriculture, ​and it’s an honor to encourage them on their journey.

