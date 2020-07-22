Celebrity Spotlight: THe Cowboy Way
Cody– Before the show, I raised cattle and competed in rodeos. After I met and married my wife, I wanted to build a company, so I set rodeo aside. I put the same work ethic into building my company that I did when I competed. Now with the show, my growing company and my family, I live a very blessed life.
Bubba– I have always been into construction and the outdoors, and I now work as a full-time carpenter, while also working with cattle in the afternoon. Being on The Cowboy Way has really brought awareness to my company and allowed my family to do what we love for a living. Family is my main priority, and I make sure to put them first.
Booger– My family has always worked in ranching, so it has always been a part of my life. I started training horses around the time I was 12 years old, and now I get to travel the country with my horsemanship clinic and teach others how to train their horses. The show has been such a blessing. It has allowed my business to grow, and I’ve been fortunate to meet more people and connect them to horses.
Cody- I’d say it’s the best show on television!
Bubba– It’s a show about modern-day cowboys that work hard and keep up the Cowboy Code as best as we can. It gives insight into the agricultural lifestyle and is a clean, wholesome show the whole family can enjoy.
Bubba- It was something we could all experience and enjoy together, and it really aligned with our personalities. It was a win-win situation!
Cody– In a word: INSP. They play shows that can be enjoyed by families, and that is important to me, so, to be on a show on that network is exciting!
Booger– I love that we get to portray what we do every day for a living. Most people think they know what the life of a cowboy is like, and now we get to give them an inside look.
Cody/Bubba/Booger- We may bump heads occasionally, but at the end of the day we always make it work. We are always so encouraged when viewers reach out to us telling us how the show has helped them through a difficult time. It makes it all worth it.
Booger– There are so many moving parts, and it’s challenging to get the animals, cowboys and production team all on the same page. It can be very exhausting; it’s certainly not for the weak of heart.
Bubba– We don’t get to stop working after we wrap. When the crew finishes filming, they get to go home, but we still have to put all the animals up and finish up the jobs we weren’t able to get to during filming. Then we have to wake up and do it all over again.
Cody– It’s a behind-the-scenes moment, but one of my favorite memories was when one crew member was almost run over by a cow. The cow never hit him, but he threw his equipment in the air and screamed, and we couldn’t stop laughing! I also love when we get to travel for the show. We always find a really good steakhouse and relax together after filming. It’s one of the best parts of filming.
Cody– My wife and I currently have a fencing company and are focusing on that endeavor. We are also preparing to move into our new house that we started building last September.
Bubba– I’m currently working on a construction project in North Alabama, and my wife and I recently purchased land for her expanding clothing boutique.
Booger– I’ve been busy preparing for the next chapter and expansion of my horsemanship clinics.
Tell me a fun fact about yourself.
Cody- I can speak Greek.
Bubba– I hate tuna and sardines.
Booger– A few years back there was a Big Foot sighting in Alabama, but it was really just me and my friends joking around.
Booger– The Cowboy Way!
Cody– Gunsmoke and Paw Patrol with my son.
Bubba– How It’s Made and any show about science or animals.
Cody– Ten years ago I never would’ve imagined being part of a TV show for 7 seasons! We’ve filmed 7 seasons in 3-4 years, and the show continues to grow every year. It is an honor to be a part of the show.
We continue to get messages from kids all over that want to get started in agriculture, and it’s an honor to encourage them on their journey.