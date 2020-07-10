Celebrity Spotlight: Celeste Desjardins

Celeste Desjardins may be young, but she has the talent, drive and star quality of those twice her age. She is a superstar in the making and one of Hollywood’s Women to Watch. She will once again wow America with her new role in a Lifetime trilogy, called Obsession. The movies are set to air this weekend and are sure to keep people on the edge of their seats.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Celeste revealed some fun facts about the movie and her life. Check out some of the highlights below:

1. Celeste revealed that each movie deals with her relationship with a guy who becomes obsessed with her to the point of holding her ransom because he is convinced they are meant to be together. It all leads to a huge moment in the third movie that you will need to tune in to see. (Trust me when I say it is a doozy!)

2. Celeste said that in order to prepare, she kind of just threw herself into the role and just went with the raw emotions of the character. She also said that it was a wonderful challenge for her to take on and she really enjoyed getting into it. She added she had to be present with her costars to make it work..which again, you will need to tune in to see what that means.

3. The movies were shot in only a couple of months and each day of shooting was fifteen hours long. It was a fun, intense time for her, especially since the role was so emotional. However, she did say that at the end of filming she got sick because everything finally took a toll on her. She took it in stride, saying that it comes with the territory.

4. She says there is a sense of realness to the movies and thinks it is a relevant storyline in this day and age. Without giving too much away, she says she hopes people see the trilogy and become more aware and cautious with decisions they make in life.

5. Fans would be surprised to know she is a hopeless romantic and she loves love and romantic movies. Some of her favorites include Practical Magic, Gone With The Wind, A Walk to Remember and of course, The Notebook.

The Obsession trilogy begins TONIGHT on Lifetime.

