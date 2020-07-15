Celebrity Spotlight: Carlos Alazraqui

Carlos Alazraqui from Reno 911, Rocko’s Modern Life, Casagrandes took time out of his busy schedule to talk to TVGrapevine about Reno 911, his life and more!

How would you describe Reno 911?

Carlos: Reno was and always has been like a kid paying pretend. I can remember being in a fake police car with Kenny Rogers and just making stuff up! Surreal. It was controlled playing.

What attracted you to the role of Deputy Garcia?

Carlos: I got to think of Garcia myself. We all went home and made up characters. My goal was to play a character that was a jerk but still likable and somebody you had empathy for. He is always convinced he is right.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

Carlos: I have a bit of a stubborn side and an overzealous sense of fairness and law “abidingness”, if you will, at times. I like when people return shopping carts!

What was it like working with such a great cast?

Carlos: It was so much fun with the entire cast. I always had the greatest chemistry with Cedric but everyone was so easy to work with and quick! We all enjoyed trying to crack each other up.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

Carlos: Sometimes there were physical challenges: Trying to chase a giant milk shake in the hot sun with hot polyester on! Trying not to laugh and ruin takes. Taking eggs to the face and body in the cold night ,cemetery weather….

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Carlos: Going to Carl’s Jr. after a day at the Carson Sheriff’s station with Cedric after having fun on set. I love the fireworks episode when we were launching bottle rockets at each other. Blowing stuff up! I liked working with all the multi-talented guest stars as well.

What else are you working on?

Carlos: I am currently working on distribution for my self produced/financed for my film, “Witness Infection” https://www.witnessinfection.com/ which I co wrote with Jill Michele Melean and starred in as well. I am working a lot of VO doing “The Casagrandes” on Nickelodeon, “Kamp Koral” Nickelodeon, American Dad, Family Guy, Maya And The Three – Netflix, and Trese, based on the Filipino graphic novel – coming next year.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

Carlos: I am a former skydiver. 1995-2010 with 723 Jumps and one hot air balloon jump. I now LOVE swimming and riding my Ducati Scrambler with fellow actor pals.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Carlos: Just finished, “Friday Night Lights” (late much?) “Dark”, the German series about time travel, Dateline – always. LAFC Soccer – MLS, Penny Dreadful and Westworld

Anything else you want to share?