Archer, What We Do In The Shadows to Appear at Virtual SDCC

Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, two of FX Networks’ most acclaimed and popular comedies, will be participating in this year’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con, dubbed Comic-Con@Home. Each show will stream a virtual panel session featuring series stars and producers. The panels will be available for all fans to watch on Comic-Con’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

Archer (FXX) – Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT

Who says staying home is boring? Archer, FXX’s award-winning animated comedy, returns for its 11thseason later this year and follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. But first, join the voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis for a lively discussion and the reveal of not-to-be-missed details about the new season!

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT

Named “TV’s best comedy” by The Hollywood Reporter, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the lives of four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join us in raising a glass of regular human alcohol beer to the sharp-toothed cast – Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén – and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

