Amazon Video Releases Utopia Teaser

Amazon Video just released a teaser for the new season of Utopia, coming soon to a TV near you.

Amazon Prime Video today revealed the teaser trailer for the new Amazon Original series Utopia, from best-selling author and award-winning screenwriter, Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects), and is set to premiere on Prime Video this fall in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The teaser was first revealed during the series’ Comic-Con@Home Panel today, which is streaming on SDCC’s official YouTube channel and at Amazon Virtual-Con. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the eight-episode twisted conspiracy thriller is about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it.

Utopia centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of “Utopia,” predicting threats to humanity. They realize these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. The high-stakes adventure brings the group face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who joins them on their mission to save the world while harboring secrets of her own. The series also stars John Cusack as Dr. Kevin Christie, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Michael Stearns, Farrah Mackenzie as Alice, Christopher Denham as Arby, and Cory Michael Smith as Thomas Christie.

Alongside Gillian Flynn, executive producers include Jessica Rhoades (with whom Flynn collaborated on Sharp Objects), Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson, and Dennis Kelly. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America and Kudos, an Endemol Shine Group UK production studio, and Amazon Studios. Sharon Levy, President, Unscripted & Scripted Television, Endemol Shine North America, oversees production for Endemol Shine. Utopia will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

