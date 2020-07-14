Amazon Prime Releases Trailer For World’s Toughest Race

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji.

The 10-episode adventure series, hosted by Bear Grylls and executive produced by Mark Burnett, tells the story of the ultimate expedition race, in which 66 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean. World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fijipremieres on Prime Video on August 14th 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

At its core, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is about perseverance. People from all walks of life and every corner of the globe join together to overcome the most incredible obstacles. The challenges lie both within the course itself, and competitors’ equally daunting personal struggles, which are only magnified by the demands of the expedition. Viewers worldwide will see the limits of human physical and mental endurance tested like never before.

Showrunner and Executive Producer, Lisa Hennessy, worked alongside Burnett on all eight prior Eco-Challenge races from 1995 through 2002. The program stands as the pioneer for unscripted competition series, and 25 years later World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji brings about an unprecedented scale and global design to the format. The series, produced by MGM Television in association with Amazon Studios, comes from an award-winning team in television including host and executive producer Bear Grylls (Man vs Wild, Running Wild), showrunner and executive producer Lisa Hennessy (Eco-Challenge, The Biggest Loser), and executive producers Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice), Eric Van Wagenen (Survivor, The Amazing Race), Barry Poznick for MGM Studios, and Delbert Shoopman, Grylls’ producing partner.