AGT’s Top 44 Revealed

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – July 30, 2020 – “America’s Got Talent,” summer’s #1 show, has revealed the top 44 acts headed to the season 15 live shows, which premiere Tuesday, Aug. 11 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) from Universal Studios Hollywood.

This season’s live shows will also feature an AGT “first,” with several of the acts having initially auditioned online during the remote auditions due to stay-at-home orders now coming to Los Angeles to perform in the live shows.

In the first four weeks of the live quarterfinals, 11 acts will perform each Tuesday and viewers can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” App (available through Google Play and on the App Store). In addition, Xfinity X1 customers will be able to vote via their set-top box during the live broadcast by saying “vote for AGT” into the X1 voice remote.

Results will be revealed during a one-hour telecast each Wednesday (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) with five acts going through each week to the semifinals. During the Wednesday night show, fans will have a chance to save an act in jeopardy during the telecast, via the “Dunkin’ Save.”

The acts appearing in the first live show on Tuesday, Aug. 11 are Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria.

“America’s Got Talent” is once again dominating the summer ratings landscape, with original “AGT” episodes aired to date averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode in “live plus seven day” Nielsens and accounting for television’s six most-watched primetime programs since the end of the May sweep. With the addition of delayed viewers via DVR and digital platforms, the show’s May 26 season premiere has grown to 14.9 million viewers. In total, last summer’s 14thseason of “America’s Got Talent’ reached more than 86 million viewers.

The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

The top 44 acts of season 15 are:

Alan Silva @alanjonessilva https://youtu.be/B6BG8qvaaMs Aerial Act Alex Hooper @hooperhairpuff https://youtu.be/uzqOV2nbyTY Comedian Alexis Brownley @puppypalsshow https://youtu.be/YZKd1X6dNR8 Animal Act Annie Jones @anniejonesau https://youtu.be/sxxPuBDhHTM Singer Archie Williams @ArchieWilliamsOfficial https://youtu.be/ShgOH1u78XA Singer BAD Salsa @badsalsagroup https://youtu.be/n7uMoKwPco4 Dance Act Bello & Annaliese Nock @bellonock Online Audition/No Link Available Daredevils Bello Sisters @BelloSisters https://youtu.be/9Q_dPJ0BZP4 Hand Balancing BONAVEGA @Bonavegamusic https://youtu.be/YrE16WX7da8 Singer/Musician Bone Breakers @bonebreakersofficial https://youtu.be/1ixvRe5nBRY Variety Brandon Leake @brandon_leake_ctm https://youtu.be/tdjIFkM-ohQ Variety Brett Loudermilk @Loudermilk https://youtu.be/A0b6hrWdi_A Danger Act C.A. Wildcats @CA_Wildcats94 https://youtu.be/Ospfvnn1neE Cheerleaders Celina Graves @Celinagravesofficial https://youtu.be/iMwAg9jrUJY Singer Cristina Rae @CristinaRaeSing https://youtu.be/dMGy_7iBTeE Singer Dance Town Family @dancetownfamily Online Audition/No Link Available Dance Act Daneliya Tuleshova @tuleshova_daneliya https://youtu.be/uP_xzn-QaEo Singer Divas & Drummers of Compton @divasofcompton https://youtu.be/etLVX2ZB6OA Music Act Double Dragon @doubledragontwins https://youtu.be/CW077YsJBQ0 Singer/Dancer Feng E @fengeofficial No Link Available Music Act FrenchieBabyy @FrenchieBabyy https://youtu.be/ryPhv35ob-4 Bone Breaking Jonathan Goodwin @jonathangoodwinofficial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik74SIZmcZA Daredevil Kameron Ross @KameronRoss https://youtu.be/HXD8Nqhv4cQ Singer Kelvin Dukes @kelvin.sings https://youtu.be/D_3HEuFUzyc Singer Kenadi Dodds @KenadiDoddsMusic https://youtu.be/DhmvYWK5KoI Singer Lightwave Theatre Company @lightwave.theatre https://youtu.be/qCa_EmnalFY Projection Malik Dope @malik.dope https://youtu.be/JwmAmCC2sMQ Music Act Max Major @itsmaxmajor https://youtu.be/PAWlVEHcpUk Mentalist Michael Yo @MichaelYo https://youtu.be/iCBTk8d5nHE Comedian Noah Epps @n0ahsart https://youtu.be/4lmEdjRK1hM Dancer Nolan Neal @nolanneal https://youtu.be/6WHNFIqh6V8 Singer Pork Chop Revue @porkchoprevue https://youtu.be/NHOfUBJyLrQ Animal Act Resound @Officialresound https://youtu.be/xdWt0SST3DY Singers Roberta Battaglia @RobertaB.Official https://youtu.be/MHscI4TK55s Singer Shaquira McGrath @ShaquirabbySings https://youtu.be/RtKW7wyaJa4 Singer Sheldon Riley @SheldonRiley https://youtu.be/pFzrq_C4V0M Singer Simon and Maria @SimonyMariaDance https://youtu.be/DFe90A01vdY Kid Salsa Duo Spyros Brothers @SpyrosBros https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAev0pLIliw Diablo Duo The Shape @whoistheshape Online Audition/No Link Available Dance Crew Thomas Day @ThomasDayMusic https://youtu.be/TxUvG740GQM Singer Usama Siddiquee @UsamaStandsUp https://youtu.be/TMkiML-uFGU Comedian Vincent Marcs @VincentMarcus https://youtu.be/VkHSJBCim1g Impressionist Voices of our City Choir @VoicesOfOurCityChoir https://youtu.be/DvSRZNtnMQk Choir W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew @WaffleNYC https://youtu.be/JYpJUhXGZq8 Dance Group

