40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 22

There are now 22 recipes completed for Item 21 of my bucket list challenge. This one was a take on a rotisserie chicken and can be made right in your own oven….no fancy equipment required.

All you need too make this delicious chicken is a whole chicken, thyme, garlic powder, paprika, onion powder, black pepper, salt, chopped onion, garlic cloves, potatoes carrots and olive oil.

Preheat the oven to 275. Spice cleaned chicken to your liking and surround with the cut potatoes and carrots, spiced with salt and pepper and covered in olive oil.

Stuff onions and garlic into the cavity and place chicken in oven. Bake for 2.5-3 hours, basting every hour.

Remove from oven and let chicken stand for 15 minutes. Broil potatoes and carrots with 1 tbs of chicken fat for 3-5 minutes. Serve.

He suggests chilling the chicken for 4 hours or overnight, but as a gal on the go, I have no time for all that.

I enjoyed it cooked at a lower temperature (I usually cook for less time at 350) because it came out more tender. I plan on making this again….just not in the summer!

