TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 20

BySammi Turano

Jul 5, 2020 , , , , , , ,

It has been a LONG time since I have done an update on this, even though I have done a TON of cooking for this bucket list item over the last month. However, life has gotten in the way and I have not really had the chance to do a proper update. I have five more recipes in the can, but will do them one at a time to make it easier.

The first one was Snoop’s mashed potatoes, or as he calls them, MOP Mash Out Potatoes. Not to toot my own horn, but I do make decent mashed potatoes. However, it is a very basic dish, so I don’t mind making tweaks to my recipe. (Actually, if I am being honest, my best guy friend makes the BEST mashed potatoes I’ve ever had, tied with my mom’s.)

Anyway, this is a pretty basic recipe. Boil 4 lbs of peeled and Russet or Yukon gold potatoes in salted water and drain when tender. Using the same pot, melt 4 tbs of butter and add 2 1/2 cups of heavy cream and 1/2 cup of mayo, mixing until combined. Add the potatoes and mash, seasoning with salt and pepper.

Now, I never would have thought to use mayo, but it gave the potatoes a creamier texture. You can also adjust the recipe depending on how many people you are serving.

More tomorrow! Stay tuned!

 

 

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Items 9 and 13 Completed

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano
40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 19

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano
40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Recipes 17 and 18

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 20

Jul 5, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Malaika Jackson

Jul 5, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: Bradford Anderson and Steve Burton

Jul 5, 2020 Sammi Turano
Recaps

Baby Sitters Club Episode 10: Welcome to Camp Moosehead Part 2

Jul 4, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!