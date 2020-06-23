TV Grapevine

Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano

Jun 23, 2020 , , , ,

The time has finally come! In a few short days, Netflix will debut the long anticipated reboot of Unsolved Mysteries. Check out the trailer and more news below!

The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

By Sammi Turano

