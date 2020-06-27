TV Grapevine

Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Little Lady Nail Polish

BySammi Turano

Jun 27, 2020 ,
Need a gift for the young girl in your life? Look no further than Little Lady nail polish.Not only are the colors beautiful, but they are made from ingredients that are safe for even the youngest fashionistas.
Check out more information below!
Meet Little Lady premium nail polish available in a spectrum of bright colors and tantalizing scents. Developed by cosmetic manufacturing expert and mom-preneur Arda Tashdjian, Little Lady is the solution for parents and moms-to-be seeking a safer way to pamper. Crafted to encourage creativity and play, each polish is kid-approved – designed with help from Tashdjian’s own 6-year old son and 4-year old daughter – and topped with a child-sized wearable pink or blue bow ring. 
These are the perfect kiddy gift and so much fun for your littles to enjoy their very own color swabs! PS: The Rock shared this line with his daughter!

