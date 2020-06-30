PBS to Air Episode 2 of And She Could Be Next Tonight

Here is a look at tonight’s PBS special And She Could Be Next part 2.

Episode Two: Claiming Power” takes us to the weeks leading up to election day and focuses on how organizers combat voter suppression in their own communities. At the heart of the episode is a growing multi-ethnic coalition in Georgia, a state with a rich history of civil rights organizing and poised to be a “majority minority” state as early as 2025. In addition to the New Georgia Project, groups like Mijente and Asians for Abrams put boots on the ground to address language barriers, poll purges and “exact match” laws that impact thousands of voters across the state. As results roll in, there is celebration for some and disappointment for others–but for these community organizers, the work does not stop when the polls close. Through it all, these women present a collective vision of political power that is rooted in care, dignity and joy, and remind us that there is an organizer in all of us.

“We are excited to launch And She Could be Next during this moment in American politics, where questions of civic engagement, voter suppression, and the future of our representative democracy are coming to a head,” said Grace Lee, director/producer of And She Could Be Next. “By bringing this documentary to people across the country, we hope to add to the conversation during this election year.”

“And She Could Be Next unapologetically centers race and gender in our political discourse,” said Marjan Safinia, director/producer of And She Could Be Next. “We can’t have an astute conversation about America without this critical lens. So many audiences who feel unseen by our system, will see their power reflected in this project. We cannot underestimate the power of being seen.”

“And She Could Be Next” is part of PBS’ summer “Trailblazers” initiative celebrating the centennial of the women’s vote and illuminating the stories of modern women who continue to make their voices heard to bring about change. The docuseries is an official selection of the upcoming 2020 We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

“In this time, we need stories of hope and of communities coming together across this country to overcome adversity,” said Justine Nagan, one of the executive producers of POV. “During COVID-19, women of color have disproportionately served on the front lines of the crisis. And She Could Be Next reminds us of their power when they’re on the front lines of political and social change as well.”

In association with POV, And She Could Be Next is produced by Grace Lee, Marjan Safinia and Jyoti Sarda and directed by Grace Lee and Marjan Safinia. Academy Award nominee and Emmy, BAFTA, Peabody winner Ava DuVernay is an executive producer and Justine Nagan and Chris White are the executive producers for POV.

And She Could Be Next is made possible by generous support from funders including IDA Enterprise Fund, Julia Meltzer, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Patty Quillin, Lynda Weinman & Bruce Heavin, Neda Nobari, James Costa, Nion McEvoy & Leslie Berriman, Sundance Institute Documentary Film Fund, Good Gravy Fund, Women Donors Network, Women in Film Finishing Fund, Barbara Lee Family Foundation and other donors.

