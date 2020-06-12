Matt James is The Bachelor for Season 25

The new Bachelor has been announced before the latest season of The Bachelorette has aired….or even been filmed. Matt James, who was initially chosen for Clare Crowley’s season of The Bachelorette, is the 25th Bachelor, TVGrapevine has learned.

The news broke this morning on Good Morning America. There is no word yet on what will happen with Clare’s season, which was postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Matt will make history as the first male black lead of the series. Rachel Lindsay was the first black female lead in 2017.

More details are below:

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for “The Bachelorette,” thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. Today, Matt announced on “Good Morning America” that he will take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series, “The Bachelor.”

While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He went on to play professional football, before moving to New York City, where he now resides. His love of food and passion for giving back led to his creation of an organization that is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city.

Season 25 of “The Bachelor” is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

