TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

What to Watch

Lockdown to Premiere on YouTube in July

BySammi Turano

Jun 26, 2020 , ,

YouTube Originals debuted the trailer for “Lockdown” – a brand new 10-episode scripted series that follows six friends as they work together to solve a mystery in their neighborhood during the social distancing era yesterday.  Episodes 1 through 5 of this free-to-stream social media mystery are available June 26 at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST and new episodes will release weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays only on the YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel.

 

Shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, “Lockdown” is a suspenseful look at how young people stay in touch while having to stay away, as well as what happens when restlessness leads to suspicion. The story unfolds almost in real-time as the friend group works together – from a distance – to solve the mystery, while also exploring their own anxieties and frustrations about life during a pandemic.

 

The series opens with Nira and her friends Emi, Sam, Aiden, Chris and Luke who have been making the best of life under quarantine, but boredom leads to paranoia when Nira thinks she heard a scream from her next door neighbor. And the mystery begins as the group tries to piece together what happened!

 

By Sammi Turano

Related Post

Previews Video What to Watch

Unsolved Mysteries Reboot Sneak Peek

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano
What to Watch

Introducing Revry TV

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano
What to Watch

Preview for Tonight’s GLADD Panel on Fox

J Jun, 2020 Sammi Turano

You missed

What to Watch

Lockdown to Premiere on YouTube in July

Jun 26, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews

Music Spotlight: Keri Wirth

Jun 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Interviews TV News

Celebrity Spotlight: Peri Gilpin

Jun 25, 2020 Sammi Turano
Movies

Unhinged to be Released July 1st

Jun 24, 2020 Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!