Lifetime to Postpone Special With Variety

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes, which celebrates the brave women serving on the frontlines of the pandemic, to now air Thursday, June 25th at 10:00PM ET/PT on Lifetime and Facebook. Virtually hosted by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, the special will be simultaneously broadcast from In deference to recent cultural and societal events Varietyand Lifetime have postponed the one-hour special,, which celebrates the brave women serving on the frontlines of the pandemic, to now air Thursday, June 25th at 10:00PM ET/PT on Lifetime and Facebook. Virtually hosted by Good Morning America’s, the special will be simultaneously broadcast from Variety’s Facebook page , and cross-posted on Lifetime’s at 10PM ET/7PM PT. As part of this event, viewers on Facebook will be able to contribute directly to the Equal Justice Initiative using the Facebook donate button in the livestream. The special will also repeat on Monday, June 29th at 10pm ET/PT on Lifetime’s sister network, LMN.

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes will celebrate the courageous women on the frontlines of the pandemic – including doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, among others – who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working towards finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way we educate our children, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives. Current and past Power of Women honorees will come together to celebrate these remarkable women, their extraordinary work, and their dedication to their communities during this incredibly challenging time.

The program will also highlight the 2020 Power of Women honorees for their professional achievements and humanitarian efforts to various causes including two-time Academy® Award-winning star and executive producer of the miniseries Mrs. America Cate Blanchett(UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency); Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning star and actor in the new miniseries Hollywood Patti LuPone (Broadway Cares); and eight-time Grammy® nominated singer and actress starring in the series Homecoming, Janelle Monáe (Local Initiative Support Corp).

Previous honorees Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman will also pay tribute to these women through self-shot material. Additionally, the program will include a special performance by Grammy® Award-nominated powerhouse vocalist Andra Day.

ABOUT VARIETY

Now celebrating its 115th year anniversary, Variety is the seminal voice of the entertainment industry. Featuring award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights and intelligent analysis of the industry’s most prominent players, Variety is the trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety’s multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print and branded content, events and summits.

In May 2019, Variety’s “Actors on Actors” on PBS took home a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy award and has been awarded the Emmy for best entertainment programming at the 67th and 68th Emmy Awards. “Actors on Actors,” an interview special that features pairings of prominent actors discussing their craft, was produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC. Follow Variety on Facebook facebook.com/variety; Twitter, @variety; Instagram, @Variety The Variety Group – Variety, Variety.com, Variety Insight, Indiewire,– is owned by Variety Media, LLC, a division of Penske Media Corporation.

ABOUT LIFETIME

Celebrating over 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long-running Stop Breast Cancer for Life, Stop Violence Against Women, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.

