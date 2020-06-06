‘Good Bones’ Follows Mina Starsiak Hawk’s IVF Journey

Crumbling roofs, bug-infested walls and rotted floors are no match for HGTV’s popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine in the new season of HGTV’s Good Bones, premiering Tuesday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the series, which attracted more than 17.4 million total viewers in its last season, cameras follow Mina, a real estate agent and soon-to-be mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they buy the most dilapidated properties in their favorite Indianapolis neighborhoods, demo them down to the studs and completely transform them into gorgeous, functional family homes. This season also spotlights very personal moments for both mother and daughter—Mina shares her emotional IVF journey that results in her second pregnancy while Karen announces she is retiring from the day-to-day operations of the family renovation business.

“It’s been a very busy year renovating homes, opening our new storefront, navigating Mom’s retirement and dealing with the roller coaster of trying to get pregnant, all while raising a toddler,” said Mina. “I’m excited to share every step with our fans.”

“I decided it was the right time to retire from our business, but I’ll still be renovating homes with Mina in the city we love,” said Karen. “The properties in this season are some of the best we’ve ever found.”

In the premiere episode, Mina and Karen buy their most expensive house to date—a bungalow in the trendy Fountain Square neighborhood that needs serious updates. To retain the home’s original charm yet stick to a strict budget and maximize the resale value, they must expertly fix the foundation issues, replace the plaster walls and restore the original hardwood floors. Throughout the season, the duo incorporates creative design elements in every home to attract younger buyers, such as pet-friendly spaces, custom metal staircase art and refurbished antique chandeliers.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Good Bones on HGTV’s digital platforms. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres—Tuesdays beginning June 9. Fans can follow more of Mina’s latest pregnancy journey in the digital series, Mina’s IVF Journey, available on HGTV.com and HGTV’s Facebookand IGTV. At HGTV.com/GoodBones, fans can find exclusive photo galleries of the renovated homes and behind-the-scenes clips, and they also can interact via social media using #GoodBones.

