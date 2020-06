Fox #TVForAll Campaign News

Here is a look at Fox’s #TVForAll Campaign that will take place on Monday, June 22.

ON MONDAY, JUNE 22 , FOX WILL PARTNER WITH GLAAD

TO HOST AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH

FOX TALENT (PAST AND PRESENT) AND

ARTISTS FROM GLAAD’S TEAM

FOX’S #TVFORALL CAMPAIGN TO FEATURE IMAGES

FROM PHOTOGRAPHER SYDNEY CLAIRE,SPOTLIGHTING FOX TALENT, INCLUDING

LESLIE JORDAN AND CHEYENNE JACKSON (“CALL ME KAT”),

RAVEN-SYMONÉ (“THE MASKED SINGER,” “CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY”), BELLA THORNE (“THE MASKED SINGER”), FORTUNE FEIMSTER (“BLESS THE HARTS”), RAFAEL SILVA AND BRIAN MICHAEL SMITH (“9-1-1: LONE STAR”),

JOHN ROBERTS (“BOB’S BURGERS”), AND KEVIN McHALE AND ALEX NEWELL (“GLEE”)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook