Food Network: June Schedule

PRIMETIME PREMIERE EPISODES

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Premiering Monday, June 1st at 10pm- “Brunch and Leftovers” – SEASON FINALE

With Amy and Chris still in lockdown at home they are making brunch. Amy mixes the Peach Bellinis while Chris walks her through making Pork Sausage and Fried Eggs with Shallots and Spinach. Then, Chris candies his favorite vegetable, fennel, for a perfectly baked sweet scone. Amy and Chris have been loading up on groceries, so it’s time to move into the leftover phase. Amy makes Chris a comforting Hot Toddy to get through the day, while Chris uses their leftovers to make Mashed Potatoes, Warm Radish and Potato Salad with a Tonnato Dressing and the world’s biggest Frittata.

Online , learn more about Amy and her family. Follow #AmySchumerLearnstoCook for hilarious highlights and to share your favorite moments from the show.

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart

Premiering Monday, June 1st at 9pm- “Farewell to Camp” – SEASON FINALE

Camp Director Martha Stewart joins host Jesse Palmer to present the campers with their biggest baking battle yet, as the bakers have four hours to make a wedding cake gone wild. To inspire and help the bakers on their last day at camp, Martha gives all three remaining campers a lesson on how to make the best wedding cake outdoors. But cooking in the wilderness inspires not only wild cakes but wilder weather as the campers race to build their masterpieces in an all-day torrential downpour. As Jesse adds extra challenges to truly test the bakers’ skill and resolve, it’s left to Martha and the counselors, Carla Hall and Dan Langan, to decide which camper will walk away with a $25,000 dream kitchen and the title of Bakeaway Camp Champion!

Online , fans can get an exclusive, extended look at Martha's baking tips in the digital companion series, Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Extra Sweet. Meet the competing bakers and watch exclusive interviews with Martha, host Jesse Palmer and judges Carla Hall and Dan Langan. Follow the competition online using #BakeawayCamp

Beat Bobby Flay

Premiering Sunday, June 7th at 10pm – “Gives You Goosebumps”

The star ingredient gives everyone goosebumps, including Chopped’s Scott Conantand comedic actress Cheri Oteri. Texas chef Nick Walker and Bosnian chef Senada Grbic hope to return the favor to Bobby Flay with a win in the second round.

Premiering Sunday, June 14th at 10:30pm – “Go Nuts!”

Christmas Cookie Challenge pals Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson join forces to decide who has what it takes to get the job done against Bobby Flay. Seafood specialist Chef Ian Rough must battle California ranch chef Anthony Endy for a chance to go against the master.

Premiering Sunday, June 21st at 10:30pm – “Super Chef, Super Model”

Super chef Anne Burrell teams up with super model Gigi Hadid to give Bobby Flay a real taste of the spotlight. They’re hoping international chefs Melissa Araujo and Max Robbins can blind Bobby with their brilliance and catwalk out with a win.

Premiering Sunday, June 28th at 10:30pm – “Beat Bobby Flay: The Musical”

Things get lyrical in the kitchen when Food Network’sDamaris Phillips gets TV host Jaymee Sire to join her sing-along that doesn’t end, much to Bobby Flay’s annoyance. They get culinary assistance from French chef Remi Granger and Philadelphia native Elijah Milligan, who both hope to strike a victorious chord.

Online , find out what it takes to Beat Bobby Flay, where Food Network's own chefs reveal the skills and tactics needed to defeat Bobby. Fans can also check out behind-the-scenes photos and videos, relive highlights, tour the set and much more. Join the conversation with #BeatBobbyFlay.

Big Time Bake– Premiering Monday, June 8th at 9pm – SERIES PREMIERE

Four bakers create cookies, cupcakes and a showpiece cake in six hours of nonstop competition. Buddy Valastro judges the action as he and the guest judges visit each kitchen to taste and critique the bakers’ creations while the clock continues to tick down. Buddy and two rotating expert judges, including Nacho Aguirre, Ralph Attanasia, Zoe Francois, Tregaye Frasier, Dan Langan, Lorraine Pascale, Aarti Sequeira, Thiago Silva, and Kristen Tomlan will determine which baker’s item is on the bottom of the batch and will send them home without finishing their remaining items. It’s a battle against the clock!

Online , get a closer look at the over-the-top cakes, cookies and cupcake creations, plus learn some of Buddy's best baking tips. Fans can follow along with the competition and join in on the conversation on social media using #BigTimeBake.

Chopped

Premiering Tuesday, June 2nd at 9pm– “Poke Power”

The chefs race the clock as they attempt to bring dynamic flavors to their dishes including a creative take on poke and some special seafood in round one. A piece of pork not found at your average grocery store is a strange discovery in the entree basket. Finally, the competitors who make it all the way to the dessert round must work with a salty and sweet snack.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Scott Conant, Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag

Premiering Tuesday, June 9th at 9pm– “Raise Your Game”

It’s game day in the Chopped kitchen, and when four football-loving chefs bring their best offense, anything can happen. After kickoff, the chefs get an appetizer basket loaded with foods to fuel hungry sports fans. The entree basket has more of the same, including a super strange shot glass and some winning wings. Finally, the chefs left tackling game-day desserts must make cookies work with a cocktail.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Scott Conant, Nick Mangold, Geoffrey Zakarian

Premiering Tuesday, June 16th at 9pm– “Soda Flop”

Four chefs set out to prove that fish heads are delicious in an exhilarating appetizer round. A strange-flavored fizz threatens to throw off the chefs and make their entrees flop, and an equally odd taffy perplexes the remaining competitors in the dessert round.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: David Burtka, Amanda Freitag, Marc Murphy

Premiering Tuesday, June 23rd at 9pm– “Terrine Cuisine”

The chefs must hop to it and make rabbit terrine work with a less highfalutin, packaged product in their appetizers. Combining cake mix and ramen is part of the challenge in round two, and a weird ice cream and a curious condiment test the two finalists as they attempt to make desserts that the judges will love.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Scott Conant, Erik Ramirez, Chris Santos

Premiering Tuesday, June 30th at 9pm– “Cauliflower Power”

Cauliflower is the veggie of the moment and the undisputed star of this Chopped battle. In the first round, the chefs must use the ubiquitous carb substitute in their dishes along with a funky Mexican delicacy. Kung Pao cauliflower is featured in the entree round, and the judges decide whether the remaining chefs’ halo-halo cauliflower desserts are so-so or so good.

Host: Ted Allen Judges: Maneet Chauhan, Esther Choi, Marc Murphy

Online , get to know the competitors, browse photos of the action, and watch video highlights. Fans can share ideas for cooking with the mystery basket ingredients using #Chopped.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Premiering Friday, June 5th at 9pm– “Takeout: Bold Bites Brought Home”

Since the Fieri Family loves both cooking at home and great restaurant food, they’re combining the best of both worlds with some Triple-D style takeout. Four DDD alum are sending ingredients for their most off-the-hook recipes, then joining Guy and Hunter via video-chat to guide them through cooking up all that flavor. And on this menu, there’s a Chinese-Mexican mix from Phoenix, Florida alligator fritters, a creole meatloaf straight from a California beach, and chicken wings from one of Guy’s favorite hometown spots.

Premiering Friday, June 12th at 9pm– “Triple D Nation: BBQ, Burgers and Beyond”

On this trip, Guy Fieri is biting into burgers and barbecue. First up, he heads back to an O.G. Triple D barbecue joint in Oklahoma City to see what they’re smokin’ these days. Then, a burger biz in Roy, Utah, is flippin’ patties for a third generation, and they’ve added some exotic meats. Finally, in Virginia Beach, Va., it’s brisket and burnt ends like you wouldn’t believe.

Premiering Friday, June 19th at 9pm– “Sicilian and Seafood”

On this trip, Guy Fieri’s going from incredible Italian to sensational seafood. In Oklahoma City, a funky food truck putting out wood-fired pizza and Grandma’s Sicilian meatball recipe. In Portland, Ore., a righteous spot cookin’ up crab cake cioppino and crab-spinach risotto. And in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Guy’s chillin’ with Vanilla Ice at a pirate-inspired joint serving up Brazilian and Caribbean seafood specialties.

Premiering Friday, June 26th at 9pm– “Triple D Nation: East Coast Eatin'”

On this trip, Guy Fieri checks in on some favorite East Coast eats. His first stop is a neighborhood joint that’s still dishin’ out diner classics from a cramped kitchen. Then, a mother-son duo doubled their Boston footprint by serving staples from south of the border. In Baltimore, third time is the charm with this out-of-bounds pit beef stand.

Online , go behind-the-scenes with Guy, check out full recipes and scan the best diners, drive-ins and dives across the country. Hop along for the ride on Twitter with #DDD.

Duff Takes the Cake – Premiering Monday, June 8th at 10pm – SEASON PREMIERE

Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for deserving people celebrating milestone events. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.

Premiering Monday, June 8th at 10pm- “A Dino-Mite Bake!”

Duff teams up with the non-profit Magic Wheelchair to create a prehistoric Jurassic World-themed cake, complete with oozing lava and smoke, for two deserving kids and their families at Universal Studios.

Premiering Monday, June 15th at 10pm- “Baked on the Waterfront”

Duff Goldman and his team build a basketball-themed cake fit for the pros, but when their event is canceled, they plan a cake party on the fly! Meanwhile, the pressure is on to create a hyper realistic whale cake stable enough to present on a boat in the Pacific Ocean.

Premiering Monday, June 22nd at 10pm- “May the Cake Be With You”

The force is strong as Duff Goldman and his decorators engineer a robot cake for a Star Wars-themed robotics competition. Meanwhile, the grill heats up at the bakery to prepare a sweet treat for a BBQ battle between the LA Fire and Police Departments.

Premiering Monday, June 29th at 10pm- “Soccer, Scotsmen and Cake, Oh My!”

Duff Goldman scores big creating a larger-than-life soccer ball with a tasty interior for a group of kids at the LA Galaxy’s home stadium. Then, Duff and the team get into shipshape to deliver a five-foot-long replica of The Queen Mary for the Scots Festival.

Online , see Duff's best cake creations by following #DuffTakestheCake. Plus, get tips to boost baking skills and learn all about Duff.

Guy’s Grocery Games

Premiering Wednesday, June 3rd at 9pm– “One-Time Aisle Games”

In Flavortown, competing chefs usually have free reign of the entire market, but Guy Fieri’s changing the rules and allowing the competitors to shop each aisle only once. To make it even tougher, he’s throwing them an additional game in every round. When the time runs out, one chef will be standing above the rest and get to shop Flavortown Market for up to $20,000.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Rocco DiSpirito, Aarti Sequeira, Jet Tila

Premiering Wednesday, June 10th at 9pm– “Guy’s Global Games”

Guy Fieri invites four well-traveled chefs to Flavortown Market to share some of the great food that Guy has tried firsthand in his travels. With appearances from Indian, Chinese, Mexican and French cuisine, Guy’s goal to go global is fully realized. After three rounds of deliciously diverse dishes, one international chef will claim victory and shop the market for up to $20,000.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Maneet Chauhan, Ming Tsai, Justin Warner

Premiering Wednesday, June 17th at 9pm– “Like Father, Like Chef” – FATHER’S DAY THEMED EPISODE!

Guy Fieri invites three father-kid teams to play his games. To start, Guy has them use an oversize “Greatest Dad” mug to shop for their dad’s fried favorite. Then, a round of Flavortown golf gets the dads in their comfort zone and determines which key ingredient they must feature in their steakhouse dinner. When all is said and done, only one father-chef duo will go on a shopping spree worth up to $20,000.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Mark Anderson, Maneet Chauhan, Ryan Fey, Christian Petroni

Premiering Wednesday, June 24th at 9pm– “Sweet and Savory Teams”

Guy Fieri knows in order to run a successful restaurant, you’ve got to have someone in charge of the sweets. To prove it, he invites three sweet and savory duos to cook and bake for a shot at the prize. First, the teams divide and shop their respective side of the store to make a sweet and savory best seller. Then, a massive cake pyramid determines the parameters the teams must meet to make their perfect pairing. In the end, one team will create both a sweet and savory dish worthy of a $20,000 shopping spree.

Host: Guy Fieri Judges: Ali Tila, Jet Tila, Buddy Valastro, Marcel Vigneron

Online , learn more about the judges, see photo highlights and test your knowledge of Flavortown Market. Fans can share which games are their favorite using #GroceryGames.

Restaurant: Impossible

Premiering Thursday, June 4th at 9pm – “Back on Track in Glendora”

Robert Irvine heads to T. Phillips Alehouse and Grill in Glendora, California and finds a restaurant that looks more like a dive bar. Owner Jen can’t stand up for herself and everyone walks all over her. Robert must find a way to break down her walls in order to build her, and the restaurant, back up.

Premiering Thursday, June 11th at 9pm – “The Ginger Monkey is Going Under”

The chef and owner, Jackson, of the Ginger Monkey in Chandler, Ariz., has a ton of experience but can’t keep up with the demands of his high-volume restaurant. With three years of losses on the books, he’s failing big-time. There’s something wrong with this picture, and Robert Irvine is ready to solve the mystery!

Premiering Thursday, June 18th at 9pm – “Revisited: Out of Date But Not Out of Time”

Robert Irvine returns to Paterson, N.J., to check on one of his most-unique renovations, Paul’s Bar and Bowling. When Robert first visited Paul’s in 2014, the family business hadn’t been updated in decades. With the building falling apart and the owner stuck in a different era, Robert and his team had to make up for a lot of lost time. Now he’s back to see if Paul has been able to keep up the improvements and ensure success for years to come.

Online , learn more about Robert and the restaurants that he transforms. Follow Food Network social channels to watch Robert cook up fan-favorite recipes and get his top tips for essential kitchen tasks. Fans can use #RestaurantImpossible to share their thoughts about Robert and his team's latest mission every week.

Summer Rush- Premiering Thursday, June 4th at 10pm – SERIES PREMIERE

In the tiny tourist town of Bolton Landing, N.Y., the population explodes with thousands of summer visitors to Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains. Three members of one family, each with their own restaurant, must make all their money for the year between July 4th and Labor Day. Their restaurants will live or die over the course of 10 intense weeks because it only takes one bad season to finish a restaurant for good.

Online , learn more about the families and the restaurants featured on the show. Follow #SummerRush to join the conversation and see show highlights.

Supermarket Stakeout

Premiering Tuesday, June 2nd at 10pm- “Burger Night Bonanza”

It’s burger night in the parking lot of Bristol Farms Calabasas, CA where four chefs try to craft the perfect one…with or without the meat and bun. Then it’s time to serve up some southern charm before the final 2 chefs make their best midnight snack.

Host: Alex Guarnaschelli, Judges: Giada De Laurentiis, Zac Young

Premiering Tuesday, June 9th at 10pm- “Market Meltdown”

Host Alex Guarnaschelli welcomes the competing chefs to a parking lot party at Bristol Farms in Calabasas, Calif. The chefs stakeout shoppers for a weekend brunch, and then it’s crunch time before the final two chefs try not to melt down.

Host: Alex Guarnaschelli, Judges: Molly Brandt, Jet Tila

Online , learn more about Alex and meet the contestants. Follow #SupermarketStakeout on our social channels for Alex's and the judges' recipe tips and tricks. Plus, don't miss Alex as she goes LIVE from Food Network's Instagram page each Tuesday.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition

Premiering Sunday, June 7th at 9pm– “Sweet Showdown”

The final four recruits enter boot camp to find a sweet surprise! To kick things off, the recruits play a dessert scramble game before they are tasked by mentors Anne Burrelland Tyler Florence with making their own sweet parfaits. Then, things get competitive for the main dish challenge as the final two recruits on each team cook head to head to earn their spot in the finale. Each team will be given an ingredient, with which they must create a composed meal. The two recruits with the best dishes will move onto the finale, while the bottom two recruits will say a bitter-sweet goodbye to boot camp.

Premiering Sunday, June 14th at 9pm– “Fight for Food Fame” – SEASON FINALE

The two final celebrity recruits are greeted by former celebrity recruit and referee for their final skill drill challenge, Carson Kressley! The recruits team up with their chefs in a recipe relay race where they work together to make steak fajitas. Then chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence break off to teach their recruits their menus for the three-course, restaurant-quality final challenge meal. Judges Dan Churchill, Jeff Mauro and Grace Mitchell blindly taste each course and pick the winner of $25,000 for their chosen charity.

Online , learn more about Tyler and Anne, meet the new crop of celebrity recruits and go deeper inside the challenges with Anne and Tyler. Follow #WorstCooks on social channels to share thoughts, watch fun on-set challenges with the hosts and relive the craziest things that happened on set.

Worst Cooks in America–Premiering Sunday, June 21st at 9pm – SEASON PREMIERE

Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli enters Worst Cooks in America boot camp as a mentor for the first time this summer, joining Anne Burrell to whip a cast of cooking-challenged recruits into culinary shape during a new season of the fan-favorite series. The “recruits” go on a personal journey as they face a series of high-pressure culinary challenges and attempt to triumph over their inability to cook. At the end of each episode, one recruit from each team must be eliminated. The two who make it to the end will face the final challenge: to prepare a three-course restaurant-quality meal for a panel of food critics. At stake for the mentors: their professional reputations. At stake for the recruits: $25,000, and the right to say that they are no longer one of the Worst Cooks in America.

Online , learn more about the chefs, meet the new crop of recruits and relive the challenges. Follow #WorstCooks on our social channels to share your thoughts and relive the craziest things that happened on set.

DAYTIME PREMIERE EPISODES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro

Premiering Saturday, June 6th at 12:30pm- “French to Make at Home”

Ina Garten has all the tricks for cooking French at home with secrets to a showstopping Summer Filet of Beef with Bearnaise Mayonnaise, an Endive, Orange and Roquefort Salad that tastes as good as it looks and an elegant, easy bistro-style Prune Armagnac Clafouti. Then Ina turns up the volume on the cheese course with ideas for Baked Brie and Warm Goat Cheese, plus an incredible Warm Vacherin.

Premiering Saturday, June 13th at 12:30pm- “Incredible Vegetables”

Ina Garten turns ordinary vegetables into extraordinary dishes. She transforms everyday cauliflower into amazing Cauliflower Toasts, the perfect anytime bite. Then Ina elevates humble zucchini and frozen spinach into fabulous Baked Spinach and Zucchini, and eggplant steps into the limelight in wonderful Spiced Lamb-Stuffed Eggplants that are classy enough for company.

Premiering Saturday, June 20th at 12:30pm- “Liquor Store Secrets”

Ina Garten unlocks her liquor secrets and easy techniques that take Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs, Fennel Soup Gratin and an awesome Fresh Apple Spice Cake to the next level. Plus, she shares some incredible tips for wines and liqueurs, and it’s cocktail hour at the barn as Ina puts the fizz into Mimosas, Kir and Raspberry Royale Cocktails and mixes up a stunning Champagne VSOP. Cheers!

Premiering Saturday, June 27th at 12:30pm- “Only Oranges”

It’s all about oranges as Ina Garten shares some favorite recipes with this magic ingredient. They unleash the flavor in amazing Roast Duck Breast with Dried Cherries and Port and make dainty Orange French Lace Cookies super special. Oranges add another dimension to Wild Rice Salad, and the citrus in Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschettatakes everything to the next level.

Online , get Ina's top recipes and essential cooking tips. Share photos of your best kitchen creations inspired by Ina using #BarefootContessa

Delicious Miss Brown

Premiering Sunday, June 28th at 12pm – “Cooking with Ma” – SPECIAL EPISODE

Kardea Brown has been staying with her mom in Atlanta during these times, and like most of us, has been cooking and eating every meal at home. In this special “self-shot” episode, Kardea will share their favorite BLD meals – breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The show will take place over the course of the day as Kardea and her mom cook together, eat together, share stories and have a whole lot of fun!

Online , learn more about Kardea and get all of the recipes from the show. Follow our social channels for a sneak peek at life on the South Carolina coast. Weigh in on your favorite recipes using #DeliciousMissBrown.

Giada at Home – Premiering Sunday, June 28th at 12:30pm – SEASON PREMIERE

The Emmy Award winning series, “Giada at Home,” is back! In this 2.0, intimate, self-shot series, Chef Giada De Laurentiis welcomes us into her home to share her favorite recipes for easy and casual summer entertaining, along with personal tips to make every meal at home buon appetito! From pizza and pasta 101 to recipes on repeat and Italian classics reborn. Giada shares her go to family recipes and personal spins that help make every mealtime a “home run”!

Online , get Giada's favorite recipes for easy summer entertaining and on social use #GiadaAtHome for more inspiration.

The Kitchen – Premiering Saturdays at 11am

Premiering Saturday, June 6th at 11am- “Italian Feasts”

The Kitchen is cooking up an Italian feast, and Jeff Mauro gets the meal going with his Italian Stuffed Artichokes. Sunny Anderson switches things up for her Easy Tomato and Basil Lasagna Roll-Ups. Chef Christian Petroni stops by to share how to get that wood-fired pizza taste at home with his Tenderoni Grilled Pizza, and Geoffrey Zakarianmakes an Italian classic, Bucatini al Limone. Marc Murphy shares his recipe for Spaghetti alla Carbonara straight from Rome, and Katie Lee finishes off the Italian feast with a classic frozen Italian dessert, Coffee and Fudge Semifreddo!

Premiering Saturday, June 13th at 11am- “Sweet Treats”

The Kitchen is whipping up nothing but sweet treats! Geoffrey Zakarian shares an easy recipe for a Quick Caramelized Apple Tart, and Katie Lee includes a surprise addition in her Secret Ingredient (Miso!) Chocolate Chip Cookies. Baker Samantha Seneviratneshares her recipe for Maple Cream Pie, and breakfast turns into dessert when Sunny Anderson makes her Easy Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding. Of course, there’s cake too, and Alex Guarnaschelli makes her decadent Cannoli Filling Rum Cake. Plus, the hosts blend up their favorite milkshakes: Chocolate PB and J Shake, Thin Mint Milkshake, Peanut Butter Banana Milkshake and Rum Raisin Toasted Marshmallow Shake.

Premiering Saturday, June 20th at 11am- “Comfort Food Classics” – FATHER’S DAY THEMED EPISODE!

The Kitchen is cozying up to comfort food classics! Katie Lee shares her grandma’s Creamy Chicken and Dumplings, and Jeff Mauro and his dad combine two favorites in Grilled Prime Cheesesteak Tacos. Geoffrey Zakarian sizzles with his Iron Chef Grilled Cheese, Alex Guarnaschelli makes fall-off-the-bone Grandma’s Smothered Chicken, and Sunny Anderson tops French fries with cheese and gravy for her Loaded Disco Fries. Finally, Jeff returns to the stove to whip up his decadent, four-cheese Gourmet Mac and Cheese.

Premiering Saturday, June 27th at 11am- “Brunch Party”

The Kitchen hosts raise a glass to a weekend favorite — brunch! Sunny Andersonstarts the party right with her Breakfast Steak and Eggs with Chimichurri, and Jeff Mauro adds bubbles to his Strawberry and Prosecco Scones, complete with Sparkling Lemon Icing. Hamilton star Daniel Breaker shares a boozy Lavender Lemonade and his favorite Baked Eggs. Then Geoffrey Zakarian turns pumpkin into a brunch staple with his Savory Pumpkin Quiche with Caramelized Bacon and Onions. Katie Lee makes her family recipe for mouthwatering Cinnamon Rolls, and guest chef Patrick Connolly gives banana bread a makeover with his Banana Bread French Toast and Peanut Butter Mousse.

Online , access all the co-hosts' cooking short-cuts, recipes and tips. Whether you need menu inspiration for an upcoming party or want to remake the ingredients already stowed in your pantry, FoodNetwork.com has you covered. Also, bookmark new recipes and advice, browse behind-the-scenes photos, take audience polls and much more. Join the conversation in #TheKitchen.

The Pioneer Woman– Premiering Saturdays at 10am

Take one sassy former city girl, her hunky rancher husband and a band of adorable kids, an extended family, cowboys, 3,000 wild mustangs, herd of cattle and one placid basset hound and you have The Pioneer Woman. The Pioneer Woman is an open invitation into Ree Drummond’s life. Join Ree in more home sweet home episodes, self-shot on the ranch by her family, where she shares easy and delicious, pantry-inspired recipes.

Online , find all Ree's recipes, watch exclusive video tours of the Drummond ranch and town, peek inside her kitchen and watch full episodes. Join the conversation with #PioneerWoman.

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out – Premiering Sunday, June 7that 12:30pm – SERIES PREMIERE

Almost daily, Michael Symonhas been treating fans to live cooking classes from his home on Food Network Kitchen’s Facebook page, sharing family recipes and stories using pantry-friendly ingredients, step-by-step cooking instructions, and a reassuring mission and message of ‘One day at a time, one dish at a time.’ Now, just in time for summer, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Outwill continue that mission, and feature Michael showcasing some of his favorite outdoor meals and cooking techniques on Food Network and the Food Network Kitchen app, while inviting viewers to cook along as he demonstrates how simple and fun it is to make amazing dishes at home in the backyard.

Online , get Michael's go-to recipes for easy meals, and check out photos of him grilling outside at home. Plus, visit Food Network's social platforms for Michael's exclusive how-tos you'll need for outdoor cooking this summer. Join the conversation anytime using #SymonDinners.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen

Premiering Saturday, June 6th at 12pm- “Trisha’s Slumber Party”

Trisha Yearwood celebrates her friend Glenda’s birthday with a slumber party in comfy clothes, and delicious treats are on the menu. Glenda’s favorite Dirty Martini is followed by a gorgeous Charcuterie Board of cheese, meats, veggies and bread, served with Cheese Fondue. Then, Sweet Chili Garlic Wings are out of this world, and it’s all topped off with a Key Lime Vanilla Birthday Cake.

Premiering Saturday, June 20th at 12pm- “Family Favorites with Allie Colleen”

Trisha Yearwood’s daughter, Allie, joins her in the kitchen to learn some tips and tricks as they breathe new life into some favorite childhood dishes. First up, Steak and Avocado Rolls are a spin on family sushi nights. Then, there’s Pecan Crusted Chicken, Butter Poached Veggies and Cheesy Rice Pilaf — yum!

Online , find all Trisha's southern-style recipes, watch highlights from the show, tour her Nashville kitchen and go behind the scenes. Join the conversation on Twitter using #SouthernKitchen.

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Premiering Sunday, June 7th at 11:30am – “Reunited and It Tastes So Good”

Some of the best reunions happen at the last minute, and Valerie Bertinelli is seizing the opportunity for a spontaneous get-together with her friend, Mackenzie Phillips. Without a lot of time to cook, Valerie prepares a few dishes that are quick but super-impressive. She makes Almond Crackers with Tomato Shallot Jam, Fire Feta Dip and a Veggie Ribbon Salad. There’s also Baked Gnocchi Mac and Cheese and, for dessert,Peach and Cherry Galette.

Premiering Sunday, June 14th at 11:30am- “Sicilian Splash Party”

Valerie Bertinelli went on the trip of a lifetime to Italy last summer, and this year, she’s bringing Italy to her own backyard! She’s kicking off the summer by hosting an elegant poolside party inspired by her adventures in Sicily, and she has invited her longtime friends Danny and Suzanne to join the fun. Valerie’s Italian-style menu includes Sicilian Tomato Pesto, Pasta Salad alla Norma and Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Saffron Vinaigrette. She also makes a Sicilian Spritz cocktail and Coffee Granita with Mint Whipped Cream for a refreshing dessert.

Premiering Sunday, June 21st at 11:30am- “The Bertinelli Boys are Back in Town” – FATHER’S DAY THEMED EPISODE!

Valerie Bertinelli is refreshing classic diner fare for her brothers, David and Patrick, and her nephew, Enzo. She makes Patty Melts with Disco Fries and Dill Pickle Spears. For dessert, they enjoy Malted Milk Chocolate Ice Cream with Crushed Malted Milk Balls.

Premiering Sunday, June 28th at 11:30am– “Fireworks Make the World Go Round”

Valerie Bertinelli is celebrating America’s birthday with friends and a sparkling menu that’s sure to pop! She makes Mini Pepper Poppers with Bacon, Chipotle Barbecue Ribsand Kale and Carrot Slaw. For dessert, Valerie preps Frozen Watermelon Mint Pops with Prosecco.

Online , get new recipes, browse photos and learn more about Valerie's favorite things. Join the conversation using #HomeCooking.

THEMED WEEKENDS

Dad Food Weekend- Saturday, June 20th at 7am-1pm and Sunday, June 21st at 7am-2pm

Premiere episodes include:

Premiering Saturday, June 20 th at 11am – The Kitchen – “Comfort Food Classics”

– “Comfort Food Classics” Premiering Saturday, June 20 th at 12:30pm- Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro- “Liquor Store Secrets”

“Liquor Store Secrets” Premiering Sunday, June 21 st at 11:30am – Valerie’s Home Cooking- “The Bertinelli Boys are Back in Town”

– “The Bertinelli Boys are Back in Town” Premiering Sunday, June 21st at 12:30pm – Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out – “Dad’s Sticky Ribs and Decadent Cookies”

Summer Party Weekend– Saturday, June 27th at 7am-1pm and Sunday, June 28th at 7am-2pm

Premiere episodes include:

Premiering Saturday, June 27 th at 11am – The Kitchen- “Brunch Party”

“Brunch Party” Premiering Sunday, June 28th at 11:30am – Valerie’s Home Cooking- “Fireworks Make the World Go Round”

FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN APP

For even more inspiration, fans can use the award-winning Food Network Kitchen app to access cooking classes, 3,000 instructional videos, 80,000 recipes, and more.

DIGITAL CONTENT

Just in time for Father’s Day, Katie is celebrating her husband, Ryan, with one of his favorite dishes: pork tacos! Join the parents-to-be as they fire up the grill for an outdoor cookout. This special episode launches on Food Network’s social platforms on Saturday, June 20.

Celebrate Father’s Day with fun and delicious recipes for grilling, BBQ, desserts, brunch and more.

Help Around the Kitchen

Food Network is here to help! We’ve got tips to help clean and organize the kitchen, helpful how-tos that will keep the freezer and pantry stocked and answers to some of the most-asked cooking questions. Food Network is here to help! We’ve got tips to help clean and organize the kitchen, helpful how-tos that will keep the freezer and pantry stocked and answers to some of the most-asked cooking questions.

The ultimate summer destination! Whether you’re throwing an outdoor barbecue or a casual weeknight meal, we’ve got recipes and tips to make this your best summer yet.

Summer Weeknight Dinners

Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts. Get weekday dinners on the table (fast) with easy recipes for chicken, pasta, fish, tacos and salads, plus simple summer sides and desserts.

###

