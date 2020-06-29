FilmRise to Stream Classic Favorite Shows for Free in July

July is when the summer heat starts to get unbearable — so between rising temperatures and having to stay safe, we bet you’re going to end up spending a lot of time indoors. Don’t worry, FilmRise has got your back with marathons of some of your favorite classic shows. Stay home, cool off, and enjoy marathons of the original Robert Stack-hosted cult hit “Unsolved Mysteries,” Americana classic “The Greatest American Hero,” and the great Ray Walston in “My Favorite Martian.” Full information on the three marathons is below.

“Unsolved Mysteries” Marathon – July 1-4

About: Re-enactments, interviews, and updates provide clues and answers to real mysteries, from unsolved crimes to missing people and paranormal events. Hosted by Robert Stack. Binge Season 1 on July 1, Season 2 on July 2, and Season 3 on July 3.

Available to Stream for free: ‘Unsolved Mysteries channel on The Roku Channel, Redbox.com, and XUMO; ‘FilmRise True Crime Channel’ on VIZIO WatchFree and Samsung TV Plus; and the FilmRise app.

“The Greatest American Hero” Marathon – July 4-5

About: A teacher (Nicky Katt) is asked to be a superhero using a special alien suit with powers he can barely understand or control.

Available to Stream for free: ‘FilmRise Classic TV” channel on The Roku Channel, Redbox.com, XUMO, VIZIO WatchFree, and Samsung TV Plus; the FilmRise app.

“My Favorite Martian” Marathon, July 18-19

About: Exigius Twelve and a Half (Ray Walston), an exo anthropologist from the planet Mars, becomes stranded on Earth after his one-man spaceship narrowly misses a NASA rocket plane and crashes near Los Angeles. Also starring Bill Bixby.

Available to Stream for free: 'FilmRise Sci-Fi' channel on The Roku Channel, Redbox.com, XUMO, VIZIO WatchFree, and Samsung TV Plus; the FilmRise app

